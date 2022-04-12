Girls lacrosse: Greeley erases early North Rockland lead, Byrne with 6 goals in 12-8 win

CHAPPAQUA — The saying goes, "It's not how you start, it's how you finish."

The Horace Greeley girls lacrosse team would certainly agree.

Last week, the Quakers found themselves down early to Rye by a goal before pulling away for a five-goal win.

Tuesday, it trailed visiting North Rockland 2-0.

No problem.

By the half, Greeley led 6-4 and at the final horn the Quakers had extended their record to a perfect 5-0 with a 12-8 win.

"Our mentality is we don't get down on ourselves," explained senior Molly Byrne, who led all scorers with six goals.

"Our biggest goal (before the game began) was to keep our composure," added junior Erica Rosendorf, who scored twice.

What it means

The win bolsters Greeley's position as a top team in the lower Hudson Valley.

It entered the game No. 4 in the most recent Journal News/lohud rankings.

North Rockland, now 4-3, was ranked No. 9 entering the game after starting the season in the No. 5 spot.

North Rockland scored a couple of goals late but coach Greg Borchers indicated the game mirrored problems his team has had throughout the season.

"A lot of teams are doing the same thing and we're doing a terrible job recognizing it," he said.

Player of the game

Clearly, the Red Raiders didn't have an answer — particularly early — for Byrne, who like Rosendorf, has committed to play for Division I Georgetown.

Byrne, who took top game honors, scored four of her goals in the first half and also had an assist.

Her assist came immediately after she was called for a false start on an 8-meter free shot. She then hustled to immediately steal the ball before flipping it to Rowan Edson, who then shot high and hard to net her first of two goals of the day.

By the numbers

Bae Bounds, cutting left to right, then shooting back left after a feed from Logan Skuoro, and Finley Pollard (unassisted) had the other Greeley goals.

Pollard also had an assist.

Byrne had five draw-control wins, Edson and Rosendorf had two each and Bounds had one.

Bounds also had two fine pickoffs of Red Raider passes just feet from the Greeley net.

Sophia Corretjer, Grace Mallozzi and Olivia Castaldo each scored twice for North Rockland. Castaldo's second goal came with 2:50 left in the game and was off a rebound after Quaker keeper Tatum Walsh stopped an 8-meter free shot.

Meg MacMillian, who scored almost immediately after her team killed off a two-minute penalty against her in the first half, assisted on both Mallozzi scores

Kristen Javens had North Rockland's other goal, netting it early in the first half off a Julia Gill feed.

Walsh had nine saves. Among them was a stop off an 8-meter try and a good stop on Irene Mauer. Both came with Greeley up just 3-2.

Maddy Figueroa had seven saves for North Rockland, including a couple of excellent stops on Byrne in the first half.

Quotable

Byrne went low with a number of her goals, getting behind the defense and, moving laterally, faking high before quickly shooting low.

She credited developing her low shots to having to face the sophomore Walsh in practice, noting Walsh is particularly good at stopping high shots.

"Our goalie, Tatum, is amazing. ... (Facing her) kind of makes me better," Byrne said.

Rosendorf credited Greeley's hot start in part to "team culture" and offseason work that began in November.

"I look at everybody and everybody wants to win," Byrne added.

North Rockland will travel to Warwick for a 4:30 p.m. game Thursday.

Greeley is off until April 20, when it will host Putnam Valley in a 5 p.m. start.

