Mount Vernon, NY

Ex-Mount Vernon police officer pleads guilty in crash that killed motorcyclist

A former Mount Vernon police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday in the death of a motorcyclist on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

Antoine Henrys resigned Monday in anticipation of pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the Sept. 25, 2020, death of John Osorio.

He faced up to 15 years in prison but acting state Supreme Court Justice Robert Neary promised Henrys probation with up to six months in the Westchester County jail. Sentencing is scheduled for June 17.

The off-duty Henrys was driving 129 mph northbound on the parkway, when his BMW rear-ended an SUV near the Lincoln Avenue exit. The speed limit there was 50 miles per hour.

The SUV was pushed into the next lane, colliding with Osorio's motorcycle. The impact sent Osorio over the median into the southbound lanes, where he was hit by several cars.

Osorio was 52 and lived in White Plains.

Henrys, 39, joined the Mount Vernon Police Department eight years ago and was recognized as Police Officer of the Year in 2017, his lawyer, Andrew Quinn said.

He was not charged until nine months after the crash, when a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving.

"Mr. Henrys worked hard to become a police officer after emigrating from Haiti as a teenager," Quinn said. "He deeply regrets his decision to operate his car in the manner which he did and prays daily for the family of Mr. Osorio."

Osorio’s death came on the same highway where he killed two people in a crash seven years earlier. On November 9, 2013, his SUV slammed into a guardrail on the Hutch as he drove north near Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The car flipped over the median and landed on the southbound lanes where it was hit by a livery cab. The driver of the cab and his passenger were killed.

Osorio eventually pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and driving while ability impaired and was sentenced to probation, which he was still on at the time of his death.

