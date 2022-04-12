ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello Wanted to Achieve ‘Better Mental Health’ With Her New Album ‘Familia’

By Glenn Rowley
 1 day ago

Camila Cabello stopped by the Today show on Tuesday morning (April 12) to dish on the inspiration behind her new solo album Familia .

When asked by host Carson Daly what she went into the album process hoping for, she replied with a laugh: “Better mental health. I really just wanted to be free. I wanted to feel joy in the studio, I wanted to be as transparent as possible, and I feel like so many of these songs. … That’s what I love about music. It’s like, I could talk to you about how I’m feeling all day long, but I feel like these songs really sound like how I was feeling on the days that I wrote them.

The former Fifth Harmony member said she also approached the creation of her new studio set from a more grounded and self-aware place, telling Hoda Kotb, “Now I’m 25, and I think that … it’s such a journey in finding out who you are as a person. … So I think that through doing the inner-work, whether it be therapy or really practicing authenticity and practicing vulnerability and being honest, you find who you are, and now I’m in a place where I’m like, ‘Oh, I know who I am and I like who I am.’ And so I just practice being who I am.”

Familia tackles a number of vulnerable and personal topics across its 12 tracks, with its sonic palette influenced by Cabello’s Cuban-American heritage and connection to her Miami hometown. “Part of me growing up too is being, like, ‘I love Latin culture, I love Latin music, I love the music my family listens to,'” she said. “So it’s me also connecting to that too. Because when I miss Miami and I’m in L.A., I just wanna write for Miami, write for, like, younger me.”

Over the weekend, the pop star also promoted the album by serving as musical guest on Saturday Night Live for a second time, performing “Bam Bam” sans Ed Sheeran and debuting her brooding collaboration with Willow Psychofreak ” live for the first time.

Watch Cabello’s interview with the Today hosts below.

