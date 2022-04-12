ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas police arrest Tracy Steele in connection to copper tubing theft

By Annie Gimbel
 1 day ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Tracy Steele, 55, for allegedly stealing copper tubing from an air conditioning unit of the Salem Institutional Baptist Church located at 3918 Crozier Street.

Tracy Steele Dallas Police Department

Police said Steele committed the theft on April 6.

He was transported to the Dallas County Jail.

kt thomas
1d ago

perfect last name...even though the spelling is not the same....prayers and blessings and peace...

