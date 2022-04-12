ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Biden waives ethanol rule during summer but CT unlikely to see benefits

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
President Joe Biden Tuesday waived environmental rules to allow cheaper gas to keep flowing this summer, but drivers in Connecticut are not likely to see the effect.

With the summer travel season approaching, gas prices could start creeping back up. They have been slowly declining due to the state gas tax holiday and lower crude oil prices. To keep them lower, Biden wants to let cheaper, higher-ethanol gas known as E-15, because it contains 15% corn ethanol, be sold all summer.

But the move is unlikely to save drivers money in Connecticut. The head of Connecticut Energy Marketers Association Christian Herb says very few gas stations here can sell E-15 fuel, and if they do, drivers get less gas mileage from it.

"You might see a reduced cost at the pump, but if you have to fill up more frequently, it eliminates those savings," said Herb.

There is also the environmental impact. Higher ethanol gas is typically banned during warmer months due to air quality concerns. Gov. Ned Lamont, who has campaigned on cutting carbon emissions, says the savings are worth it.

"It's not good environmentally. But, you know...you could say me cutting the gas tax 25 cents, you know, is not great environmentally either. You sometimes have got to deal with the hand you're dealt," said Lamont.

Environmental groups are likely to challenge Biden's order in court. They also defeated former President Donald Trump's attempt to sell E-15 fuel year-round.

