ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Public and FEMA storm shelters in the Ozarks

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUWEs_0f7G3bR900

This list is a developing document. OzarksFirst will continue to reach out to counties in the Springfield area about storm shelters available to the public. Shelters are listed in alphabetical order by city.

CLICK HERE to find today’s weather forecast

BAKERSFIELD

  • Bakersfield High School | 1201 State Hwy O

BILLINGS

  • Next to Billings High School | 118 W Mt Vernon Rd

BUFFALO

  • Buffalo High School | 500 W Main St

CHADWICK

  • Chadwick High School | 7090 State Hwy 125 Chadwick

CLEVER

  • Clever High School | 6800 Missouri 14
  • Clever Elem-Middle School | 400 W. Brown Street

CONWAY

  • Conway High School | 726 W Jefferson Ave

FORSYTH

  • Forsyth Schools | 178 Panther St

GAINESVILLE

  • Gainesville Courthouse | 1 Court Square

HARTVILLE

  • Hartville Courthouse | 125 Court Square

HIGHLANDVILLE

  • Highlandville Elementary | 223 Kentling Ave

HOLLISTER

  • Hollister Middle School | 1798 State Highway BB

LEBANON

  • Joel E Barber K-8 | 16050 State Hwy KK
  • Lebanon Middle School | 2700 Buzz Pride Drive

MANSFIELD

  • Mansfield City Hall | 122 N. Business 60

MARSHFIELD

  • Ellis O. Jackson City Park | 624 N. Marshall St.

MOUNTAIN GROVE

  • Mountain Grove Senior Center | 700 E State St
  • Mountain Grove City Hall | 100 E State St

NIANGUA

  • Niangua School | 301 Rumsey St.

NIXA

  • Inman Elementary | 1300 N. Nicholas Rd
  • Matthews Elementary | 605 S. Gregg Rd
  • Nixa High School | 514 S Nicholas Rd
  • Nixa Jr. High School | 205 North St

OZARK

  • Ozark Community Center | 1530 W. Jackson
  • Ozark Technical Community College (OTC) | 3369 W. Jackson

PIERCE CITY

  • Central Elementary School | 400 Gibbs Ave.

REPUBLIC

  • Sweeny Elementary | 720 N. Main St.

ROGERSVILLE

  • Upper Elementary School | 306 S. Mill
  • Rogersville Elementary School | 7297 E. Farm Road 164

SPARTA

  • Sparta School | 113 Division St

SPRINGFIELD

  • Delaware Elementary School | gymnasium,1505 S. Delaware
  • Fremont Elementary School | 2814 N. Fremont
  • Hillcrest High School | 3319 N. Grant Ave.
  • Jeffries Elementary School | 4051 S. Scenic Ave.
  • Kickapoo High School | 3710 S. Jefferson Ave.
  • Sherwood Elementary School | 2524 S. Golden Ave.
  • Sunshine Elementary School, gymnasium | 421 E. Sunshine
  • Westport K-8 School | 415 S. Golden Ave.

STOCKTON

  • Cedar County Courthouse basement | 113 South St
  • First Southern Baptist Church lower level | 405 Englewood Rd
  • Cedar County Jail underground parking garage | 202 S High St
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
City
Springfield, MO
State
Delaware State
City
Hartville, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Ozark, MO
City
Rogersville, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Niangua, MO
City
Bakersfield, MO
Kait 8

Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State St#Southern Baptist Church#Extreme Weather#Conway High School#State Highway Bb#N Business#Niangua Niangua School
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Arkansas authorities find the body of missing Camden juvenile who was last seen in the Ouachita River

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Camden Police Department, they found the body of the missing Camden juvenile on Friday, April 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM. Arkansas authorities have been searching for the missing juvenile since Sunday, March 27, 2022, when they were seen distressed in the Ouachita River. CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On […]
CAMDEN, AR
FOX 2

Lotto winner: Someone in Missouri won $1,000 a week for life

O’FALLON, Mo. – Someone will be getting $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after claiming the second prize in the Missouri Lottery’s Cash4Life game. The winning ticket was sold at the Schnucks on Highway K in O’Fallon, Missouri. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn for the February 18 drawing. […]
O'FALLON, MO
KOLR10 News

Large drug bust, alleged fentanyl in vehicle

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in Laclede County, Missouri, led to a major drug bust on Interstate 44. Police arrested a man named Eric Matthew who was traveling from St. Louis to Springfield. Guns, money and drugs, including white powder believed to be fentanyl, were confiscated from Matthew. If the powder proves to […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

ON YOUR SIDE: ‘Wrong number’ scam circulating around Springfield

Springfield-Greene County Health could get $2 million for continued Covid-19 response, vaccine outreach. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department could receive $2 million in federal grant funds. With case numbers relatively low in Greene County, the health department is shifting focus to vaccine outreach in underserved and minority communities. FIRST ALERT...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KICK AM 1530

Warning for Missourians to Watch Out for this Destructive Worm

The word is that Missourians could see the return of an awful invasive worm this year. It looks like a combination of a hammerhead shark and a worm and it's really bad news. Credit to Only In Your State for this heads up. They warn of the hammerhead flatworm and Missouri is one of the hotspots that could see this vile creature this year. Inside Edition profiled these weird looking creatures and described the damage they potentially can do.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy