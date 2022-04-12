Public and FEMA storm shelters in the Ozarks
This list is a developing document. OzarksFirst will continue to reach out to counties in the Springfield area about storm shelters available to the public. Shelters are listed in alphabetical order by city.
BAKERSFIELD
- Bakersfield High School | 1201 State Hwy O
BILLINGS
- Next to Billings High School | 118 W Mt Vernon Rd
BUFFALO
- Buffalo High School | 500 W Main St
CHADWICK
- Chadwick High School | 7090 State Hwy 125 Chadwick
CLEVER
- Clever High School | 6800 Missouri 14
- Clever Elem-Middle School | 400 W. Brown Street
CONWAY
- Conway High School | 726 W Jefferson Ave
FORSYTH
- Forsyth Schools | 178 Panther St
GAINESVILLE
- Gainesville Courthouse | 1 Court Square
HARTVILLE
- Hartville Courthouse | 125 Court Square
HIGHLANDVILLE
- Highlandville Elementary | 223 Kentling Ave
HOLLISTER
- Hollister Middle School | 1798 State Highway BB
LEBANON
- Joel E Barber K-8 | 16050 State Hwy KK
- Lebanon Middle School | 2700 Buzz Pride Drive
MANSFIELD
- Mansfield City Hall | 122 N. Business 60
MARSHFIELD
- Ellis O. Jackson City Park | 624 N. Marshall St.
MOUNTAIN GROVE
- Mountain Grove Senior Center | 700 E State St
- Mountain Grove City Hall | 100 E State St
NIANGUA
- Niangua School | 301 Rumsey St.
NIXA
- Inman Elementary | 1300 N. Nicholas Rd
- Matthews Elementary | 605 S. Gregg Rd
- Nixa High School | 514 S Nicholas Rd
- Nixa Jr. High School | 205 North St
OZARK
- Ozark Community Center | 1530 W. Jackson
- Ozark Technical Community College (OTC) | 3369 W. Jackson
PIERCE CITY
- Central Elementary School | 400 Gibbs Ave.
REPUBLIC
- Sweeny Elementary | 720 N. Main St.
ROGERSVILLE
- Upper Elementary School | 306 S. Mill
- Rogersville Elementary School | 7297 E. Farm Road 164
SPARTA
- Sparta School | 113 Division St
SPRINGFIELD
- Delaware Elementary School | gymnasium,1505 S. Delaware
- Fremont Elementary School | 2814 N. Fremont
- Hillcrest High School | 3319 N. Grant Ave.
- Jeffries Elementary School | 4051 S. Scenic Ave.
- Kickapoo High School | 3710 S. Jefferson Ave.
- Sherwood Elementary School | 2524 S. Golden Ave.
- Sunshine Elementary School, gymnasium | 421 E. Sunshine
- Westport K-8 School | 415 S. Golden Ave.
STOCKTON
- Cedar County Courthouse basement | 113 South St
- First Southern Baptist Church lower level | 405 Englewood Rd
- Cedar County Jail underground parking garage | 202 S High St
