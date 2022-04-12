ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

New Lilac Festival Brewfest to take over downtown Spokane in May

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27cjHz_0f7G21u900
Beer is fermented by yeast, which breaks down sugars into alcohols.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Inland Northwest beer lovers have a new event to look forward to: the Lilac Festival Brewfest.

The Spokane Lilac Festival Association is bringing together 16 local breweries in May for the first annual event.

For more than 80 years, the SLFA has championed the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade, which honors the military, empowers youth and showcases the region. Now, festival organizers are adding the Brewfest to further showcase the region’s and Spokane’s many award-winning breweries.

“We are excited to host our First Annual Spokane Lilac Festival Brewfest in the streets of Downtown Spokane,” said Sam Snow, 2022 SLFA Parade Vice President. All tickets include a commemorative glass and 10 tokens for 5-oz pours at the participating breweries.”

Here are the participating breweries:

  • Bellwether Brewing
  • Brick West Brewing
  • Black Label Brewing
  • Bottle Bay Brewing
  • For the Love of God Brewing
  • Four Eyed Guys Brewing
  • Garland Brew Werks
  • The Grain Shed
  • Humble Abode Brewing
  • Lumberbeard Brewing
  • Mountain Lakes Brewing
  • No Drought Brewing
  • No Li Brewing
  • Precious Things Fermentation Project
  • Whistlepunk Brewing.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. on May 21. It will be held downtown on N. Wall St between Spokane Falls Blvd and Main Ave.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

#Downtown Spokane#Spokane Falls#Lilac#Wall St#Slfa Parade
WLKY.com

Downtown Louisville beer festival expands — here's what's new

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Jason Thomas) — A specialty beer festival that is a major fundraiser for a Downtown Louisville museum has expanded to become a block party, according to Louisville Business First. The Summer Beer Fest at Frazier, benefiting the Frazier History Museum, will be held from 4 to 8...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
