New Lilac Festival Brewfest to take over downtown Spokane in May

SPOKANE, Wash. – Inland Northwest beer lovers have a new event to look forward to: the Lilac Festival Brewfest.

The Spokane Lilac Festival Association is bringing together 16 local breweries in May for the first annual event.

For more than 80 years, the SLFA has championed the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade, which honors the military, empowers youth and showcases the region. Now, festival organizers are adding the Brewfest to further showcase the region’s and Spokane’s many award-winning breweries.

“We are excited to host our First Annual Spokane Lilac Festival Brewfest in the streets of Downtown Spokane,” said Sam Snow, 2022 SLFA Parade Vice President. All tickets include a commemorative glass and 10 tokens for 5-oz pours at the participating breweries.”

Here are the participating breweries:

Bellwether Brewing

Brick West Brewing

Black Label Brewing

Bottle Bay Brewing

For the Love of God Brewing

Four Eyed Guys Brewing

Garland Brew Werks

The Grain Shed

Humble Abode Brewing

Lumberbeard Brewing

Mountain Lakes Brewing

No Drought Brewing

No Li Brewing

Precious Things Fermentation Project

Whistlepunk Brewing.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. on May 21. It will be held downtown on N. Wall St between Spokane Falls Blvd and Main Ave.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here.

