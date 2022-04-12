ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daffodil season at Denison Homestead

By Sarah Gordon
The Day
The Day
 1 day ago
Kristie Schmidt of Mystic pauses to look at a field of daffodils in full bloom at The Denison Homestead Museum in Mystic on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She lives in the neighborhood and pulled over to take photos of the fields in full bloom because she wasn’t in a rush to get anywhere. “It always surprises me, to see that field of yellow,” she said. “It’s like every year I forget this happens, and every year it makes me so happy.” Schmidt noted spring is her favorite season and she always marks the start of it by seeing the daffodils. (Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Kristie Schmidt of Mystic pauses to look at a field of daffodils in full bloom at The Denison Homestead Museum on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She lives in the neighborhood and pulled over to take photos of the fields in full bloom because she wasnt in a rush to get anywhere.

"It always surprises me, to see that field of yellow," she said. "It's like every year I forget this happens, and every year it makes me so happy."

