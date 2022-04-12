Daffodil season at Denison Homestead

Kristie Schmidt of Mystic pauses to look at a field of daffodils in full bloom at The Denison Homestead Museum on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. She lives in the neighborhood and pulled over to take photos of the fields in full bloom because she wasnt in a rush to get anywhere.
"It always surprises me, to see that field of yellow," she said. "It's like every year I forget this happens, and every year it makes me so happy."
If you were planning a trip to North Georgia's Gibbs Gardens, don't worry about damage from the recent freeze. The gardens report the daffodil blooms were unharmed by the frigid blast, and mid-season blooming plants continue their seasonal color explosion.
Spring arrived on March 20 and with it the long-awaited arrival of blooming spring bulbs. An optimism seems to fill gardeners as perky spring blooms push up, sprinkling the browns of winter with bright colors. Daffodils are one of the earliest spring blooming bulbs. They faithfully reappear each spring with...
Off color animals are the rarest and coolest things to come across in the wild. Generally, they are truly once in a lifetime experiences, which is part of why spending time in the outdoors is so much fun. You never know what kind of once in a lifetime opportunities you might stumble upon.
You have to keep your eyes peeled when you’re out in the great outdoors. For instance, you might find yourself on a snowmobile in Alaska when you encounter an angry moose. No, seriously, as this Alaskan snowmobiler caught on video a moose as he charges at him in some really wild footage.
Mountain lions are relatively elusive creatures, not particularly prone to allowing themselves to be seen. They are expert at camouflaging themselves in their environment, and typically very quiet. That's why this footage is so rare and thrilling - a Montana couple managed to capture a pair of mountain lions tussling right on the road from the Yaak to Troy, MT.
A grizzly bear at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort has emerged from hibernation for the 20th time and the resort captured the moment in video. The bear is named Boo and it is a longtime resident of the Canadian ski resort that is located in Golden, British Columbia. Unlike traditional ski...
This is a moment akin to something you might expect to find in The Jungle Book except instead of a jungle, it's Wyoming. And, instead of monkeys, it's magpies and moose. It's the moment when a magpie just maybe saved the life of his/her moose friend. One of my favorite...
After a wolf attacked a hunting dog in a non-residential area of Upper Michigan last week, the DNR is asking people to use more caution while enjoying the wooded parks in the area. The situation happened on March 29th about 200 yards off the Holyoke Trail in Marquette. The dog...
Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
There were over 52,000 white geese and over 1,700 tundra swans and trumpeter swans Friday, March 25, at Freezout Lake. The lake, on the Front Range of the Rockies along Highway 89 in Montana, is a birdwatchers' paradise every spring when the white geese stop by to refuel on their northward migration. The photos in this story are from recent years. We thank Mike Daniels for them.
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Music on Main announced it’s music line up on Thursday. The free summertime concert series will kick off on May 27 and run through July 29. According to a flyer on the Denison Live Facebook page, there will be a new artist and opener each Friday night, with lots of local artists on the line up.
With the official start of spring less than a week away, it's important to remember that Colorado's healthy population of black bears will start getting more active as their hibernation period ends. Bears typically emerge from their dens in mid-March and will remain active until around November, according to Colorado...
Editor's note: We highly recommend listening to this story. Sometimes, bear cubs need help. When someone reports that they’ve found one, the state calls Ben Kilham. He’s studied black bear behavior and rehabilitated cubs for the last 30 years. Tucked away in the woods of Lyme, New Hampshire...
