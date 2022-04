(The Center Square) – A small business group is urging Virginia lawmakers to finish their budget work and pass a budget that includes tax relief. Lawmakers entered into a special session last week to address the state budget after failing to reach an agreement before their regular session deadline. One point of contention is whether the state should introduce a broad tax cut by doubling the standard deduction. The National Federation of Independent Business is asking lawmakers to include the tax cut, which they say will help some of their members.

