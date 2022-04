Is your company struggling to wade through a sea of job applications?. Or do you have the opposite problem, where job postings seem dry as a desert?. Recruitment can be frustrating, even in normal circumstances. It has gotten even worse in recent years as the pandemic has affected the job market. Thankfully, this is one area where AI can be extremely helpful — especially as it continues to become more intelligent and accessible.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 22 DAYS AGO