ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nets' Goran Dragic: Will be limited Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Nets head coach Steve Nash said he'll monitor how Dragic (COVID-19 protocols) does on the court to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Lakers (Frank Vogel), Kings (Alvin Gentry) tell coaches they’re done

The Lakers and Kings are already into their coach searches. Los Angeles (Frank Vogel) finally and Sacramento (Alvin Gentry) told their outgoing coaches. The Lakers also officially announced dismissing Vogel. But they already informed the world yesterday they were firing him, which was just another acknowledgment of something long viewed as inevitable. Today’s noteworthy development is actually telling him directly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Happen This Summer: Russell Westbrook To Charlotte Hornets, Gordon Hayward And Kelly Oubre Jr To Los Angeles Lakers

There is no secret that the Lakers want to move on from Russell Westbrook, and the team emerging as the likely landing spot for the former MVP is none other than the Charlotte Hornets. Michael Jordan’s team is interested in the services of Westbrook, and that could be very good news for Lakers fans and the Lakers organization. After a season filled with frustration and poor play, moving on from Westbrook would be the right step in the right direction.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics injury update: Seth Curry, Goran Dragic return to Nets in Cavs win; Ben Simmons still not sprinting ahead of Boston series

The Boston Celtics are set to face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115 – 108 to secure the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed Tuesday night, but it is unclear if we will see the debut of star forward Ben Simmons against the Celtics early in that series.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Nash
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Dodged The LeBron James Coaching Curse

Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was fired Monday after a disappointing season. Vogel is now the fifth coach to be fired on a LeBron James-led team. Coaching James is certainly a difficult task. The advantage of having one of the greatest NBA players of all time can be outweighed by the pressure of producing with him.
MIAMI, FL
defpen

Alvin Gentry Won’t Return to Kings Bench Next Season

Alvin Gentry won’t return to the Sacramento Kings bench next season and the team will begin searching for their next season. Gentry joined the Kings as an Associate Head Coach in 2020 and was promoted to interim head coach after the team fired Luke Walton one month into the season. As Gentry still has one more year in his contract, the team is discussing with him a role in the front office, according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Health And Safety
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Seth Curry reveals status for play-in game vs. Cavs

The Brooklyn Nets finished the season 44-38, good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference, which earned them a spot in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. Given the superstar talent on their roster, such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn is the kind of team that few in the East want to see emerge victorious in their play-in game. Ahead of Tuesday’s crucial contest against the Cleveland Cavs, Nets sharpshooter Seth Curry, who has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury, revealed his status for the play-in game, as reported by Nick Friedell of ESPN.
NBC Sports

KD wasn't happy about Nets' Bruce Brown calling out Celtics' big men

Bruce Brown apparently sees a weakness the Brooklyn Nets can exploit against the Boston Celtics. After the Nets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Tuesday night's NBA play-in tournament game to clinch the No. 7 seed and set up a first-round playoff matchup with the No. 2 seed Celtics, Brown was asked about the key to having success against Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Steve Nash Was Asked About Ben Simmons Before The Nets Play The Cavs

"I have no idea," Nash said in reference to a report about Simmons. "I don't know where these reports come from. We have no update on the timetable, so I don't think that came from us." Simmons came over to the Nets in a trade earlier this season that sent...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game. The Pelicans, who finished...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Eliminate Charlotte Hornets 132-103

Atlanta revoked any southern hospitality extended to the visiting Charlotte Hornets. First, the team's bus was prevented from entering State Farm Arena thanks to a train stuck on the tracks. When the Hornets finally got on the court, a sea of fans clad in red 'We Believe' shirts gave them the business. By the time the Hawks got their hands on their Southeastern division rivals, it was light work.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy