Nets' Goran Dragic: Will be limited Tuesday

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
The Lakers and Kings are already into their coach searches. Los Angeles (Frank Vogel) finally and Sacramento (Alvin Gentry) told their outgoing coaches. The Lakers also officially announced dismissing Vogel. But they already informed the world yesterday they were firing him, which was just another acknowledgment of something long viewed as inevitable. Today’s noteworthy development is actually telling him directly.
Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
There is no secret that the Lakers want to move on from Russell Westbrook, and the team emerging as the likely landing spot for the former MVP is none other than the Charlotte Hornets. Michael Jordan’s team is interested in the services of Westbrook, and that could be very good news for Lakers fans and the Lakers organization. After a season filled with frustration and poor play, moving on from Westbrook would be the right step in the right direction.
While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
The Sacramento Kings on Monday informed interim head coach Alvin Gentry that he will not be retained, and they are planning to conduct an extensive search for his replacement. One of the biggest names that is reportedly on Sacramento’s list is Mike D’Antoni. NBA reporter Marc Stein said...
The Boston Celtics are set to face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115 – 108 to secure the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed Tuesday night, but it is unclear if we will see the debut of star forward Ben Simmons against the Celtics early in that series.
Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
In a recent game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, Facundo Campazzo slammed into former Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington. Campazzo was ejected for the classless move, and Ellington later sent a strong warning to the Nuggets guard via social media. Fellow former Heat player Josh Richardson was...
Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was fired Monday after a disappointing season. Vogel is now the fifth coach to be fired on a LeBron James-led team. Coaching James is certainly a difficult task. The advantage of having one of the greatest NBA players of all time can be outweighed by the pressure of producing with him.
Alvin Gentry won’t return to the Sacramento Kings bench next season and the team will begin searching for their next season. Gentry joined the Kings as an Associate Head Coach in 2020 and was promoted to interim head coach after the team fired Luke Walton one month into the season. As Gentry still has one more year in his contract, the team is discussing with him a role in the front office, according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.
The Brooklyn Nets finished the season 44-38, good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference, which earned them a spot in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. Given the superstar talent on their roster, such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn is the kind of team that few in the East want to see emerge victorious in their play-in game. Ahead of Tuesday’s crucial contest against the Cleveland Cavs, Nets sharpshooter Seth Curry, who has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury, revealed his status for the play-in game, as reported by Nick Friedell of ESPN.
Bruce Brown apparently sees a weakness the Brooklyn Nets can exploit against the Boston Celtics. After the Nets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Tuesday night's NBA play-in tournament game to clinch the No. 7 seed and set up a first-round playoff matchup with the No. 2 seed Celtics, Brown was asked about the key to having success against Boston.
"I have no idea," Nash said in reference to a report about Simmons. "I don't know where these reports come from. We have no update on the timetable, so I don't think that came from us." Simmons came over to the Nets in a trade earlier this season that sent...
April 11 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings are parting ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry, the team announced Monday. Instead of bringing back Gentry, the team will open up a search for a new head coach. Gentry was named interim coach in November when the franchise fired Luke Walton.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game. The Pelicans, who finished...
Atlanta revoked any southern hospitality extended to the visiting Charlotte Hornets. First, the team's bus was prevented from entering State Farm Arena thanks to a train stuck on the tracks. When the Hornets finally got on the court, a sea of fans clad in red 'We Believe' shirts gave them the business. By the time the Hawks got their hands on their Southeastern division rivals, it was light work.
Lakers guard Wayne Ellington played keyboard warrior. Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo can’t play against the Warriors. That’s the fallout from Campazzo pushing down Ellington from behind in the Los Angeles-Denver regular-season finale. After the game, Ellington tweeted:. NBA release:. Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo has been suspended one...
The New Orleans Pelicans are one win away from clinching a spot in the Western Conference playoffs after taking down the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in the 9/10 matchup of the play-in tournament. CJ McCollum finished the win with a game-high 32 points, seven assists and six...
