'Poker Face': Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Reunite With Rian Johnson on Peacock Series

By Britta DeVore
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShifting gears from the life of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has just landed his next project in Peacock’s Poker Face. Variety reports that Gordon-Levitt is the latest big reveal in the series that hails from Rian Johnson, following the previously announced Natasha Lyonne. While not much is known...

Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Lands Mark Molloy to Direct for Netflix

Beverly Hills Cop 4, a sequel long in the works, has found its director. Mark Molloy will helm the new chapter of the popular franchise that began in 1984, The Hollywood Reporter can confirm. The new project is the result of a one-time licensing deal between Netflix and Paramount. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were on board to direct the long-awaited fourth installment of the series, but Molloy will replace them after the duo moved to direct Warner Bros.’ Batgirl.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Outer Banks' Cast Opens Up About Love Triangles, Personal Growth and Season 3's "New Shades"Reed Hastings and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Collider

'Tulsa King' Adds Max Casella, Jay Will, and More to Sylvester Stallone Mob Series

Additional casting has been announced for Paramount+’s upcoming original series, Tulsa King. It was previously announced that Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone would star as the series lead. It is expected that Tulsa King will be a Paramount+ exclusive. Paramount’s announcement today stated that Max Casella (The Tender Bar),...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed

Gilbert Gottfried's cause of death has been revealed. In a statement shared with ET, Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, shared that the comedian died from "Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II." He was 67. According to the Rare Diseases website, Myotonic Dystrophy type II is...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Saturday Night Live': Jake Gyllenhaal's Best Sketches, Ranked

Actor extraordinaire Jake Gyllenhaal returned to Studio 8H last night with musical guest Camila Cabello to host Saturday Night Live fifteen years after his hosting debut. Over the last 30 years, Gyllenhaal has developed an impressive career on both the stage and screen. Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Gyllenhaal was immersed in the world of entertainment from day one. Brought up by two creative parents, his father Stephen Gyllenhaal an Emmy-nominated director, and his mother Naomi Foner, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, it’s easy to see why Jake would be so drawn to the arts. But for him, it was really watching his older sister Maggie Gyllenhaal thrive on stage that got him interested in performing: “Watching her act or have fun on stage when we were really young was a huge influence on me.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anthology Series#Peacock Series#Brick#Showtime
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Collider

'SNL': Jake Gyllenhall and Kate McKinnon Sing About Not Being the Best in 'Cabaret Night' Sketch

On Saturday Night Live, we watched as Jake Gyllenhaal sang through most of the night and it was a treat for us all. In one sketch called "Cabaret Night", we saw as The Singers Four took to the stage to sing a song of encouragement for those who weren't going to do anything great with their lives but instead, would just live an okay existence and that's fine by them. Gyllenhaal, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Bowen Yang had the energy of those cabaret singers that don't realize just how mean they're being, but somehow it worked.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Bob Odenkirk On Returning To “Ridiculous” Comedy Post-‘Better Call Saul’ With ‘Guru Nation’ & AMC’s ‘Straight Man’

Click here to read the full article. After playing the gravitas of slick, moral-shifting attorney Saul Goodman on AMC’s 39-time Emmy nominee Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk, is — to use a line from one of his Mr. Show sketches — ready “to blow up the moon” as he pivots back to his comedy roots. “We are going to blow up the moon, exactly,” beamed Odenkirk about Guru Nation, the mockumentary series he’s developing with his Mr. Show collaborator David Cross at Paramount+. “Guru Nation is ridiculous,” Odenkirk told Deadline at the Season 6 Hollywood premiere of Better Call Saul on Thursday night. “We’re playing...
TV SERIES
Collider

Why 'Star Trek's Prime Directive Changed the Course of Sci-Fi Forever

If you're a sci-fi fan, there's likely been a time in your life when you've been show-surfing and stumbled upon a classic of a bygone era. Maybe it was The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) or The Man From Planet X (1951), but so many of these early sci-fi films seem to share a common thread. Extraterrestrials either land on Earth, or humankind reach out into the stars and eventually other planets. Either way, we as humans are faced with a life form we've never seen before and have no understanding of. Using the previously mentioned films as examples, we immediately meet these new forms of life with suspicion, an intent to exploit them, or even outright violence. One might chock some of this up to social commentary of the time period, as 1950s science fiction, in particular, was steeped in the nuclear arms race and the rising panic instilled through McCarthyism. However, even today, we see more than a few films where extraplanetary life is immediately acted upon in an outright hostile manner. With that having been said, there are more than a few bits of media that see humanity coexisting with a menagerie of alien life — most notably, Star Trek.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Eager to Have Jennifer Garner at Their Wedding

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have barely had time to pop the champagne to celebrate their engagement, but it looks like the wedding guest list already has a few names on it. Besides their close family and friends, the couple apparently want to reserve one invite for Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. That might sound like shocking news, but Garner and Lopez have been reportedly bonding over their “respect for each other as mothers and as individuals” and the common goal of making sure Affleck is “doing well,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kate Winslet To Join ‘I Am’: Oscar Winner Will Take Next Lead In Award-Winning Female-Led TV Drama

Click here to read the full article. Kate Winslet will star in the first feature-length episode of I Am, Channel 4’s award-winning female-led drama anthology series. The Oscar winner will appear with her daughter Mia Threapleton in I Am Ruth, with filming set to start at the end of April. As with both previous series, three each new episodes will be named after its lead character, with further cast and narrative details to follow. Created, written and directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage (The Escape), the stories for each film have been developed in a creative partnership with the leading actors, with...
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Betty Gilpin reunites with Damon Lindelof for new Peacock drama

Betty Gilpin is teaming up once again with Damon Lindelof, this time for a new drama made exclusively for Peacock. The new series, titled Mrs. Davis, is co-written by Lindelof and Big Bang Theory writer Tara Hernandez. According to Deadline, Gilpin will play the lead role of a nun who "goes to battle against an all-powerful artificial intelligence." Black Mirror: San Junipero's Owen Harris is set to direct. Although the show was ordered straight-to-series last year, no other plot details have been released.
TV SERIES

