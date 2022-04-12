Pipe burst leads to chemical leak in Rye Brook

An unknown chemical leak has now been contained in Rye Brook after fire officials were on scene at Bind Brook Tuesday morning.

The manager of The Pointe, a residential building, called in authorities after noticing an odd color in the water. The leak was determined to be due to a pipe in the Port Chester Middle School area, across from the brook.

Hazmat crews were on scene at the school to determine what type of chemical and the exact location of the spill. Officials tell News 12 the situation is not a direct threat to the public.

"As of right now, there's no hazard to any humans. This is more of an environmental, waterway hazard,” Rye Brook Fire Department Chief Herbie Bocchino said.

The scene has been cleared, and caution tape is up warning people to avoid the area.