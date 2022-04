Details have finally started to come out regarding an alleged Las Vegas hotel hallway brawl involving Chael Sonnen on December 18th, and they are pretty disturbing. Sonnen was initially questioned and released by the police immediately following the incident, and then had charges related to the situation dismissed without prejudice by a judge. But in mid-march, police re-filed a series of charges against Sonnen including a felony count of battery by strangulation and 10 battery misdemeanors.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 DAYS AGO