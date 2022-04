Erik ten Hag has taken a major stride towards becoming the next Manchester United manager after reaching an agreement in principle with the club, according to reports.Ten Hag, 52, has been in charge at Dutch giants Ajax since December 2017 but he has been repeatedly linked with the United hot seat this summer, with Ralf Rangnick set to move into a consultancy role.Paris St Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino was also on United’s wishlist but the Athletic has reported Ten Hag has verbally agreed to take over from interim boss Rangnick at the end of the season.The PA news agency...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO