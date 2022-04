Russell Wilson is already endearing himself to Denver Broncos fans ... but not only Broncos fans. The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback was traded on March 16 for a significant haul -- two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris and TE Noah Fant. Though leaving the team where he had defined himself as a quarterback must have been a bit of a shock, Wilson has been keeping busy by supporting as many other Denver teams as he possibly can.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO