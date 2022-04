Cincinnati, Ohio was founded in 1788 by a man named John Cleves Symmes. He purchased 700 acres of land along the Ohio River and decided to name the city Cincinnati after the Society of the Cincinnati, an organization he belonged to. At the time, Cincinnati was known for being a major transportation hub. The city's location at the confluence of three rivers (the Ohio, Licking, and Kentucky) made it a popular spot for travelers and traders.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO