Japan’s BUMP OF CHICKEN Releases New ‘Detective Conan’ Movie Theme ‘Chronostasis’

Veteran J-pop band BUMP OF CHICKEN digitally dropped its new single “Chronostasis” on Monday (April 11).

“Chronostasis” is the theme of this year’s Detective Conan ( Case Closed ) movie, subtitled The Bride of Halloween . Set in Tokyo’s Shibuya area during the busy Halloween season, the 25th installment in the long-running franchise depicts clashes with the perpetrator of past serial bombings and a mysterious figure in disguise, and an unprecedented crisis that confronts the protagonist and his peers.

The digital jacket artwork was designed by VERDY, who has been responsible for much of the four-man band’s artwork in recent years. It depicts an abstract clock inspired by the music.