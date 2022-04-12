ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Japan’s BUMP OF CHICKEN Releases New ‘Detective Conan’ Movie Theme ‘Chronostasis’

By Billboard Japan
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Veteran J-pop band BUMP OF CHICKEN digitally dropped its new single “Chronostasis” on Monday (April 11).

“Chronostasis” is the theme of this year’s Detective Conan ( Case Closed ) movie, subtitled The Bride of Halloween . Set in Tokyo’s Shibuya area during the busy Halloween season, the 25th installment in the long-running franchise depicts clashes with the perpetrator of past serial bombings and a mysterious figure in disguise, and an unprecedented crisis that confronts the protagonist and his peers.

The digital jacket artwork was designed by VERDY, who has been responsible for much of the four-man band’s artwork in recent years. It depicts an abstract clock inspired by the music.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

‘Watcher’ trailer: CNY screenwriter’s new movie gets a release date

Central New York screenwriter Zack Ford’s new movie, “Watcher,” now has an official trailer and a release date. IFC Midnight released the first official teaser trailer for the psychological thriller this week, following a young woman (“It Follows” star Maika Monroe), who moves into a new apartment in Bucharest with her fiancé (Karl Glusman). She feels isolated and tormented by the feeling that she is being stalked by an unseen figure (Burn Gorman) in an adjacent building amid a citywide panic over a possible serial killer known as The Spider.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Theme Song Released by Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi has released his new song, Stars in the Sky, which serves as the theme song for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Paramount is putting a lot behind this film, which isn't a huge surprise following the incredible success of the first film. The new film has gotten several fun promos, all kinds of toys, and much more. The studio is clearly trying to maximize its efforts as best as possible to ensure Sonic becomes even more mainstream than it already is and it looks like it's working. Acclaimed rapper Kid Cudi recently teased a new song that he had produced for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and now, it's finally here.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Detective Conan Case Closed Episode 1039 DELAYED: RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch

Discover the latest news on Detective Conan Case Closed Episode 1039's release date. Detective Conan, also known as Case Closed, finally hit our screens with Episode 1038 after a several-week-long delay. The shonen anime seems back on track now and will hopefully resume its regular schedule, with more mysteries and adventures. Here's everything you need to know about Detective Conan Case Closed Episode 1039, or Season 30 Episode 7, including its release date and time:
TV SERIES
Billboard

Japan’s Aimyon Drops New Single ‘Futaba’

Click here to read the full article. Japanese solo singer-songwriter Aimyon digitally released her latest song “Futaba” on Thursday (March 24), after premiering the brand-new track on TV the day before. “Futaba,” which means “bud” or “sprout” in English, is the theme of NHK’s special program Aimyon 18 Matsuri (“festival”) that was broadcast on Wednesday (March 23). The 27-year-old hitmaker wrote the song based on messages and performance videos sent in from all over Japan by 1,000 young people of what the program deems the “18-year-old generation” (aged 17 to 20) who were interested in participating in the show. The track was premiered during the program. Aimyon also shared the cover art for the new single, designed by longtime collaborator Tondabayashi Ran. The accompanying music video will drop on March 31. 双葉🌱https://t.co/hzeXRdcqaO#18祭 #18fes #あいみょん18祭 pic.twitter.com/s8py0pzWrL — あいみょんスタッフ (@AimyongStaff) March 23, 2022 More from BillboardJapan's LiSA Set to Release Netflix Original Documentary 'Another Great Day'Japan's Miyashita Yuu Talks New Album, Including 'Platinum End' Closer 'Koufukuron'King Gnu's 'Chameleon' Rises to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bump Of Chicken#Music Video#Verdy#Asobo
ComicBook

Isekai Quartet Movie Reveals Release Date With New Trailer and Poster

Isekai Quartet is coming back with a new feature film and has confirmed the release date for it with a new trailer and poster! Isekai Quartet has been one of Kadokawa's most interesting experiments of recent years. Taking five of their most popular light novel anime adaptations with Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!, Saga of Tanya the Evil, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, The Rising of the Shield Hero, and Overlord all blending into a whole new kind of world. With the end of the second season, it was revealed that the anime would be continuing with a feature film instead.
COMICS
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Halloween
Billboard

Conan Gray Unveils Release Date for Sophomore Album ‘Superache’

Click here to read the full article. Conan Gray is gearing up for his return. On Monday (April 11), the “Overdrive” singer shared the first details about his forthcoming sophomore release — and its coming sooner than you think. Gray took to Twitter and Instagram to drop the news, writing “Superache. My sophomore album. Coming June 24th,” along with the album’s romantic cover art, which features him in a three-piece black suit lounging on a heart-shaped bed of roses.  To accompany the news, Gray shared a teaser of the album, which features him opening a wooden box with the phrase “stay in...
MUSIC
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson pens emotional tribute as she bids farewell to beloved home

Major changes are coming Rebel Wilson's way. The star is reminiscing as she bids farewell to a huge aspect of her life. Following the announcement that she was putting on the market her fabulous Sydney home, the actress just revealed to fans through a series of Instagram Stories that the house has officially sold.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Awkward video shows unimpressed Megan Fox swerving fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s kiss on red carpet

An awkward video showing Megan Fox shunning a kiss from Machine Gun Kelly is being shared online.The pair, who are engaged, were walking the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday (10 April).At one stage, MGK – real name Colson Baker – can be seen putting his hand on Fox’s waist and going in for a kiss.However, Fox swerves MGK in the clip, which has been shared on Instagram by Footwear News. Looking somewhat irritated, she moves her face away from her fiancé.The Transformers and New Girl actor then walks away, leaving MGK stood alone,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Features Haunting Reworking of Journey’s ‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)’

Click here to read the full article. Get ready to return to the Upside Down. On Tuesday (April 12), Netflix released the official full trailer for Stranger Things season 4, which shows the town of Hawkins, Ind. in a state of disarray following the previous seasons’ tumultuous events. May Mayfield — played by Sadie Sink — is the first familiar face to appear in the three-minute trailer, and is seen at a cemetery visiting her stepbrother Billy’s grave. “Dear Billy, I don’t know if you can even hear this. Ever since you left, everything has been a total disaster. For a...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Say My Name: 15 Musicians Who Name-Checked Themselves in Pop Songs

Harry Styles joined an exclusive club of pop superstars with the release of his single “As It Was” April 1. With lyrics in which he casually drops his own name, Styles continues a storied tradition of chart-toppers who find a way to mention themselves. While hip-hop is riddled...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco dazzles in black for emotional red carpet appearance

Kaley Cuoco's week took an emotional turn as she hit the red carpet in Los Angeles to celebrate a major career milestone. The actress completely turned it up for the premiere event for the second season of The Flight Attendant, the show she produces and stars in. VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco...
LOS ANGELES, CA
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
Billboard

‘Drag Race’ Alum Alaska Is Bringing Theatrics to the Studio With ‘Drag: The Musical’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Whether they’re lip syncing to songs from their favorite shows, or even making their Broadway debut, it’s a known fact that drag queens love musical theater. Now, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Alaska is ready to give fans of both drag and theater a little taste of both. On Tuesday (April 12), Alaska announced her upcoming recording, DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording), a full musical experience recorded by drag artists. Co-writing all of the tracks with her collaborators Tomas Costanza and Ashley Gordon, Alaska unveiled that the album will follow a story of two drag bars...
ALASKA STATE
Billboard

Billboard

933
Followers
1K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy