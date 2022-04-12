ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Coast estate officially Maroon-ed; Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine buys Montecito home for $52 million

By KCLU
kclu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lead singer of one of pop music's most popular bands has made a splashy entrance into home ownership in Santa...

www.kclu.org

E! News

Step Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's $57.5 Million L.A. Home

"Moves Like Jagger" singer Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are, well, moving. But you can still peek inside their soon-to-be former Los Angeles home. The couple, parents of two daughters, last week listed their Pacific Palisades estate for $57.5 million, property records show. Three structures make up the 3-acre property, which the couple bought from Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner in 2018 for almost $32 million and later remodeled.
