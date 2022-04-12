ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

A top Wall Street strategist says a recession connected to Putin’s war is on its way

By Will Daniel
Fortune
Fortune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zpda_0f7Frue600

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

A top Wall Street strategist believes the global economy is headed for a “war-cession” as commodity prices soar and growth plummets amid the war in Ukraine and ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

David Roche, a veteran investment strategist and the president of the institutional research firm Independent Strategy, told CNBC on Friday that he doesn’t see Vladimir Putin ending the war in Ukraine anytime soon—and markets aren’t anticipating just how bad things could get.

“The war in Ukraine is not going to be fixed,” Roche said. “It will be a very long duration. Because the sort of pictures which the public are going to see, the atrocities we discover, prevent any possibility of negotiating with Vladimir Putin. So, by definition, we are looking for a regime change.”

The U.S. and its allies have already ratcheted up sanctions on Russia after mass graves and executed civilians were uncovered in Bucha, outside Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, earlier this month. President Biden went so far as to label Russia’s actions “war crimes” and called for Vladimir Putin to be tried for his actions in the country.

But Putin won’t be willing to trade a withdrawal from Ukraine for the chance at reduced sanctions, no matter the economic costs, Roche said. That means the West’s efforts to segregate Russia from the international community will only increase, moving towards a total energy blockade, and throwing global markets into chaos.

“This is an enormous supply-side shock that will continue in food, in energy, in metals, and I can go on,” Roche said. “At the same time, we’re dealing with inflation worldwide, we’re dealing with rising interest rates…and we’re looking at, of course, supply disruptions in China due to what is happening with COVID…that’s a lot for markets.”

The impending “War-cession”

Roche isn’t alone in his fears of a looming economic downturn. Billionaire investors, former Federal Reserve officials, and now even top Wall Street banks have said that a recession could be on the horizon as central banks rush to control surging inflation that’s only been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China.

But Roche argues that strict sanctions against Russia are kicking off a “war-cession,” which is different than the typical recession in some critical ways.

“In a normal recession, output and demand go down, and inflation goes down,” he explained. “In this sort of a recession, a ‘war-cession,’ you actually have output which falls at the same time as costs and inflation rise.”

Roche said the “war-cession” will put central banks in a particularly tough position. Officials will be forced to choose between acting to slow inflation, thereby damaging economic growth, or letting the economy run hot at the cost of rising consumer prices.

He suspects central banks will stick to their campaign to fight inflation by raising interest rates over the next six to nine months. That, in turn, will hurt stocks, reduce economic growth, and help to precipitate a “war-cession.”

Eventually, the economic pain will become too extreme for central banks, and they’ll be forced to cut rates, but that’s going to take a lot longer than markets are predicting at the moment, Roche argued.

Comments / 15

James Woods
22h ago

FAAAAAAKE NEWS! Inflation was at 7% before Putin and Zelensky started their Biden Collusion War.

Reply
4
Related
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#War Crimes#Independent Strategy#Cnbc#Bucha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Fortune

Fortune

114K+
Followers
5K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy