Dayton, OH

Religious leaders talk progress at Dayton Dream Center

By Kelley King
 1 day ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As an outreach facility is one step closer to opening, Miami Valley religious leaders came together.

The Dayton Ministers United for Social Change (DMUSC) formed a year and a half ago to address social justice and police-community relations.

“We have concentrated specifically on building and rebuilding trust between the minority communities and the police department,” said Pastor Renard Allen of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, who’s part of the DMUSC.

Tuesday, the group gathered at the Dayton Dream Center to talk progress.

“We’ve committed to being in this work together for the long haul,” said Rachel Billups, senior pastor of Ginghamsburg Church.

The Dream Center, much like their mission, is still a work in progress.

“It’s taken longer than we thought, more money than we thought,” said Pastor Pat Murray of the Living Word Church.

Located in the 2700 block of East Third Street, the Dream Center will focus on issues like social reform, addiction, and poverty, transforming a more than 100-year-old church into an outreach facility for those struggling. There will be a place for eating, bathing, doing laundry, and learning.

“It’s not only drug rehabilitation, it’s job training, literacy training, after school program for children,” said Pastor Pat. “Initially we thought we had a drug problem, which we do. But really we have a hope problem.”

Church, county, and city leaders are working together to help solve that issue and tackle problems on the east side of Dayton. They’re making progress towards reforming and rehabbing the community, as construction on the Dream Center continues.

They’re hoping the Dream Center will be open in May with the first church services held there in June.

