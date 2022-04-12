Festival financials rebound

ALTON - Tourism in the Riverbend is bouncing back. But it has a way to go before reaching pre-COVID levels and improvements are needed for the region to take advantage of untapped potential, according to Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. He added that while there are a lot of little opportunities, the region's main focus needs to be on outdoors and nature tourism, the growing river cruise industry, and sports tourism. "The industry is rebounding," he said recently. "We just did a report focusing on Madison County hotel revenue. In 2019 hotel revenue was at $96 million. In 2020 it went to $42 million, basically a $50 million increase. In 2021 we're back up to about $62 million."

