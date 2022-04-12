ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Wild javelina gets stuck in car after munching on some Cheetos

By CBS Newspath
WANE-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA wild javelina was rescued after getting trapped in...

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yavapai County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
County
Yavapai County, AZ
Laredo Morning Times

An unidentified child found dead in 1960 was dubbed 'Little Miss Nobody.' Authorities now know her name.

A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheetos
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Little girl found abandoned in alley after apparently being dropped off from stolen SUV

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sport-utility vehicle was stolen in the with a child inside Wednesday night, and the little girl was abandoned in an alley near Union Station. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the girl – believed to be 3 years old – was reunited with her parents at Lurie Children's Hospital late Wednesday. You can only imagine how scary the ride with a stranger must have been for the child, who was inside the car when it was stolen at Roosevelt Road and Clinton Street. CBS 2 was there when Chicago Police officers carried the child away as...
CHICAGO, IL
WOKV

Police: Florida man found with drugs after getting stuck in port-a-potty

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Police have arrested a man on drug charges after they found him shouting for help while trapped inside of a port-a-potty. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office were called for reports of a suspicious person, and they heard yelling when they arrived. In their report, deputies said they “observed a foot sticking out of the bottom of a single port-a-potty.” The deputy said he could also hear the man yelling from inside.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Gets Hand Stuck in Meat Grinder in Naugatuck

Police said a woman got her hand stuck in a meat grinder in Naugatuck on Saturday. Officials responded to Spring Street at approximately 3:45 p.m. for the incident. The fire department said a woman was transported to Waterbury Hospital with her hand still in the grinding part of the machine.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Mail

Lawyer who stole $9million to fuel a cocaine and gambling addiction so bad he was wagering $1million a day, sleeping in his car and showering at the gym is banned from practicing

A lawyer has been banned from practicing for three years after he was jailed for stealing to feed his cocaine-fuelled gambling addiction. Former Sydney lawyer Brody Jack Clarke was jailed for six years in January 2019 after pilfering almost $10 million from media company WIN TV. The Council of the...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy