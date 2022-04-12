ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Officers Save Puppies Trapped in Burning House: WATCH

By Lauryn Snapp
 1 day ago
Firefighters and police officers in Glendale, Ariz. certainly earned extra hero points after braving a burning home to rescue a trapped dog and her puppies. The officers' quick-thinking recovery efforts saved seven puppies, their mother and two other dogs. Body cam footage captured on the scene was shared on...

