ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

April is National County Government Month

By Emily Cervarich
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKN38_0f7FoCrB00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — April is National County Government Month, a time for county leaders to highlight county programs and raise awareness about the various services provided to the community.

Counties have been on the frontlines of protecting our communities from the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting over 900 hospitals and 1,900 health departments. This year it’s about showcasing the ways county governments work to improve people’s everyday life.

This year, the theme of the month is “Counties THRIVE”.

  • Technology – equipping counties to expand broadband access to ensure all residents can learn, do business, and communicate effectively
  • Health – improving our overall health and well-being
  • Readiness – preparing the county workforce to gain the skills they need
  • Infrastructure – strengthening resilience and the backbone of our communities
  • Vulnerable Communities – advancing equity, strengthening the safety net, and ensuring that our residents have the help they need
  • Economic Opportunities – creating conditions for all of us to compete in the 21st-century economy.

Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher told 9OYS, for “E”, they would add “environment” too, to highlight the work the county does to improve and protect the environment. For example, the campaign on lawn care tips done in collaboration with the Cooperative Extensive and Commissioner Alex Albright provides education to residential users on Glyphosate and how it impacts the environment.

“Some things we are highlighting this month, number one is our incredible workforce that manages all of these aspects making our community thrive. It’s really about showcasing what we do, how we create value in our community, and to show off the enthusiasm and pride in public service that we have while we’re doing it.”

Janis Gallagher, Pitt County Manager

In supporting that workforce, the county will host a job fair Thursday, April 21st from 4 – 7pm at the Mark W. Owens Jr. Auditorium, Pitt County Agricultural Center.

They are also starting an Employee Recognition Program this year. This will be the first month the county will recognize a Pitt County employee of the month. The employee of the month will be publically announced at the Board of Commissioners meeting Monday, April 18th where the individual will receive a certificate and a $100 check.

Finally, this month the county will again hold the “I Love My County Because” art contest. Last year the county had 5 winners, this year more students will have the opportunity to participate as private schools are now included in the contest. For a full list of eligibility criteria, rules, and submission guidelines visit www.naco.org/ncgm .

Every Monday throughout the rest of the month, snapshots of core county principals will be posted on the county’s social media pages for you to check out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Brad Hufford named Beaufort County Economic Development director

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County is pleased to announce that Mr. Brad Hufford has been named the new Economic Development Director for the County. This position was recently vacated by the retirement of Mr. Martyn Johnson. The Economic Development Director is responsible for promoting the business and economic development interests of the County and working […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Schools to receive Narcan kits

Following an Onslow County Board of Education Meeting, board member Joseph Speranza said Narcan kits will now be put into all schools. ECU Health Sciences Campus holds fifth annual Pirates …. Miller-Mott College holds job fair for students. Onslow County unemployment numbers return to pre-pandemic …. 37th annual Pigskin Pig-Out...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County honors local telecommunicators

JACKSONVILLE, NC — You don’t see these heroes when making 911 calls, but they facilitate the first steps in helping those most in need and keeping callers calm. And now through April 16 emergency dispatchers are honored during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. Ray Silance, Onslow County 911 Division Chief, said county commissioners awarded them […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Chapel Hill boy gets to be mayor for a day

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — He’s only 9 years old and in the third grade, but John Wortman got the chance to be mayor for the day in Chapel Hill on Tuesday. The student at Ephesus Elementary School has been putting together his own newscasts called “John News” since April 2020, and he recently asked Mayor Pam Hemminger for an interview.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Government
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Pitt County, NC
Health
Pitt County, NC
Education
thecentersquare.com

Hogan: Degree requirement for thousands of Maryland jobs dropped

(The Center Square) – Seeking qualified applicants who don’t possess a four-year degree to fill Maryland jobs is the focus of a new workforce development program, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced the launch of the Skilled Through Alternative Routes program on Tuesday, which is designed to...
MARYLAND STATE
WNCT

‘We are better than this’: 4 charged in deadly apartment shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Four men have been charged in connection to a deadly apartment shooting that happened in mid-March. We previously reported that Spartanburg County deputies responded to Quail Pointe Apartments just after 4 p.m. on March 13 in reference to several people with firearms that were seen in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Economy#Infrastructure#Health#Economic Opportunities#9oys#The Cooperative Extensive
WNCT

Big changes coming to Onslow Memorial Hospital

A project of almost five years in the making is nearing completion at one hospital in Eastern North Carolina. PirateFest wraps up two days of fun, all things pirates. PirateFest returns with fun-filled start to weekend. Courtney Layton goes to Piratefest 2022. Brandon Tester goes out to Pigskin Pig-Out 2022.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Asheville settles female firefighter’s lawsuit

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials in a North Carolina city have settled a federal discrimination lawsuit with a former female firefighter who said she had endured a hostile work environment in which the fire chief and others inflicted emotional distress. John Hunter, the attorney representing former Asheville firefighter Joy Ponder, confirmed Tuesday that his client […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNCT

New anti-litter campaign going on in Carteret County

A new initiative is helping keep Carteret County clean. New anti-litter campaign going on in Carteret County. Phase two of Business Recovery Grant will open up …. Board meeting in Emerald Isle teaches beach safety. Residents gather to see the future of Atlantic Beach. Virtual career fair sets to help...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Maryland Gov. Hogan vetoes bill to expand abortion access

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a measure Friday that would expand access to abortion in the state by ending a restriction that only physicians can provide them and requiring most insurance plans to cover abortion care without cost. The Republican governor, who isn’t ruling out...
MARYLAND STATE
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy