Medical Moment: A new treatment for back pain

(WNDU) - A cochlear implant is a device that bypasses damaged portions of the ear and delivers sound signals directly to the hearing nerve. People with hearing loss usually communicate through spoken language and can benefit from hearing aids, cochlear implants, and other assistive devices, as well as captioning. Over one billion young adults are at risk of permanent, avoidable hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices and by the year 2050, nearly 2.5 billion are projected to have some degree of hearing loss.

HEALTH ・ 21 DAYS AGO