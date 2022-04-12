Medical Moment: A new treatment for back pain

Back pain is one of the most common health conditions affecting millions of people. Learn more with Dr. Kaipo Pau, Interventional Pain, at The Queen’s Medical Center in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day. The Worst Way to Withdraw From Retirement Accounts. SmartAsset. Here's Who...
(WNDU) - A cochlear implant is a device that bypasses damaged portions of the ear and delivers sound signals directly to the hearing nerve. People with hearing loss usually communicate through spoken language and can benefit from hearing aids, cochlear implants, and other assistive devices, as well as captioning. Over one billion young adults are at risk of permanent, avoidable hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices and by the year 2050, nearly 2.5 billion are projected to have some degree of hearing loss.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Lindsay): “Would you consider Guanfacine a good medication for ADHD children?”. DR. BOB: For most children, therapy with...
Medical marijuana could be a viable alternative to opioid painkillers for people dealing with arthritis or chronic back pain, two new studies show. Many patients prescribed opioids for their chronic pain wound up taking fewer painkillers -- or stopping them altogether -- after doctors certified them for medical cannabis, said lead researcher Dr. Asif Ilyas, an orthopedic surgeon at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Cindy): “Does taking fish oil with a decent amount of EPA and DHA prevent COVID-caused blood clots?”. DR....
(WNDU) - April marks the month in which we focus on autism awareness. Now, advocates say there should be a spotlight shining on autism acceptance as well. Approximately 1 in 44 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, according to the latest estimates from the CDC. It begins at a young age and can last throughout a person’s life.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Each year, at least 1.7 million Americans develop sepsis and according to the CDC, 270,000 will die from it. Sepsis is caused by bacterial infections but it can also be caused by viral infections like COVID-19. Fever, chills, rapid breathing, increased heart rate, confusion, these...
April is Donate Life Month, dedicated to raising awareness about the need for organ donation. Every year, surgeons perform more than 9,000 liver transplants. Those transplants are often a race against time, as a liver from a deceased donor only survives outside of the human body for about 12 hours.
(WNDU) - On Wednesday, the CDC issued a new warning about an outbreak of a rare, but potentially deadly disease in Florida. But it doesn’t just impact people who live there. Cases of the meningococcal disease are skyrocketing in Florida. The illness can infect the lining of the brain, spinal cord, or bloodstream.
(WNDU) - A recent Cleveland Clinic study found that people with certain sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea, had more severe outcomes with COVID-19. That includes a 31 percent higher rate of hospitalization and death. Dr. Reena Mehra of the Clinic says, that while sleep disorders could lead to worse...
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - In order to provide free healthcare to thousands of team members, Lippert has unveiled a 42-foot RV that will travel to Lippert Plants across Northern Indiana, providing advanced health and wellness services. Lippert team members will benefit regardless of whether they are participants in the sponsored...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Stacy): “I have pain in my lower back that is starting to radiate to my lower abdomen. it hurts when I pee, and my pee is kind of dribbling out. Does this sound like a kidney stone?”
