I Can’t Get Enough Of Post Malone Singing Hank Williams With A 40-Oz. Bud Light

I’ve found myself reminiscing about how impressive Post Malone’s renditions of Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown,” and Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her” last year during Matthew McConaughey’s “We’re Texas” campaign.

It’s a year later, and I’m just begging ol’ Posty starts to consider a country album in the near future.

I mean c’mon, we’ve seen the guy singing with Dwight Yoakam, rocking out to John Michael Montgomery’s “Sold (The Grundy County Auction),” and the list is honestly never ending.

It has to be in his mind at some point, right?

I thought it would be a good idea to bring back this gem, of Malone singing Hank Williams’ hit song, “There’s a Tear in My Beer,” with a 40 0z. Bud Light and a handle of Tito’s right by his side, in perfect Post Malone fashion.

The song was originally recorded by Hank somewhere around 1950, but wasn’t released until Hank Jr. re-recorded it with snippets from the original recording of his father in 1989.

Although an older video, I love to keep going back to this one to remind me that Posty might be one of the most versatile singers on the planet.

And of course, I have to go back to the guy’s covers of Sturgill and Paisley.

Post Malone Makes A Fan With Autism’s Day On His 21st Birthday

Is there a better example of why you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover than Post Malone?

Dude just seems like the most laid-back, good-hearted, just all around nicest guy out there, despite the fact that he’s a massive star and covered pretty much head to toe (literally) in tattoos.

I mean, just look at the pure joy on this guy’s face when the 90s country starts cranking:

And his love for Shania…he’s just so damn relatable for such a huge star.

Well Posty just keeps proving what an awesome dude he is, after a video surfaced this week of him greeting a fan with autism who was out with family celebrating his 21st birthday.

The heartwarming interaction was caught on video and posted to social media by the young man’s mom, Nicole Schumacher. According to an interview by TMZ, her and her son, Andrew, were out for a birthday dinner and Post Malone just happened to be at the table beside them.

And when mom told Posty that her son is a big fan, the star took the time to greet Andrew and wish him a happy birthday – introducing himself by his real name, Austin, and chatting with Andrew about what type of beer he chose for his very first.

Post thanked Andrew for listening to his music, and seemed to genuinely enjoy talking to the young man and his mom, despite being out for dinner himself.

Say what you want about Post Malone, but he seems like the nicest dude on the planet.

He’s just like the rest of us: I mean, who doesn’t get this excited when Shania comes on?