Woman struck and killed by train in Huntington, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman slashed another on both sides of the face with a knife on a moving subway train in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and slashed her on both sides of the face aboard a moving southbound D train, according […]
STAMFORD — Police said a 68-year-old city resident has died from her injuries after being struck by a car early Wednesday. The woman was hit by a vehicle as she was crossing the Interstate 95 exit ramp at East Main Street around 6:20 a.m., according to police. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Stamford Hospital where she died late Wednesday night, police said.
A 26-year-old woman is accused of punching an employee at the former Tops supermarket while shoplifting, according to officials with the Rome Police Department. Police said Kaili L. Baker, of Rome, stole merchandise from the Tops market on Erie Boulevard on Jan. 3. Police said an employee tried to stop...
The body of an Ohio teen was discovered months after she was brutally murdered. Police officers have arrested Bennie Washington, 39, who has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse in the death of 18-year-old Audreona Barnes.
DETROIT – Detroit police said a man shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who was driving a car similar to the one he expected his actual target to be driving. Officials were called at 11:29 a.m. Monday (March 21) to a home in the 14700 block of Maddelein Street. They said they found Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit, unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car.
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified the suspect who allegedly killed two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian on I-95 in Philadelphia on Monday morning. State Police say Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, was charged with the following: murder of the third degree, 18 Pa C.S. § 2502(c), three counts; homicide […]
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle after sitting down on busy Rosecrans Street in the Midway District, authorities reported Monday. San Diego Police said the 61-year-old woman sat down in the southbound lane of the 3800 block of Rosecrans and was struck by a 53-year-old driver around 10 p.m. Sunday.
A woman was found shot and killed Saturday morning in Central City, New Orleans police said. Officers were summoned at 2:45 a.m. to the 3000 block of South Saratoga Street, where they found the victim on a sidewalk. Authorities declared her dead there. The Police Department did not immediately release...
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Colonie Police say a 75-year-old man lost his life after he was struck by a vehicle. Police say the crash occurred March 20 at around 7:45 PM in the area of Troy-Schenectady road near Swatling Road. According to investigators, the driver immediately stopped, and paramedics...
DETROIT – A woman is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Detroit that left a mother of six dead, according to police. The incident happened at 8:30 p.m. Sunday (March 20) on Manning Street, not too far from 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street. The family has identified the victim as Tiffany Watson-Vance, 40.
A person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Northern Westchester, causing delays, according to the MTA. Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, the Metro-North Hudson Line was forced to temporarily delay travel in both directions near the Peekskill station to allow police to investigate the train strike.
ATLANTA — A woman is dead after police said an argument over a bowling ball ended in gunfire in southwest Atlanta Thursday night. Atlanta Police Department said Friday afternoon they did detain one person in connection with the case and said she is cooperating. They said she is not a suspect at this time. Earlier in the day, police did not release the name of another person suspected in the shooting, but urged for him to step forward.
Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Police Department, the fatal accident occurred around 10:09 p.m. Tuesday night. It happened on East Locust Street. Davenport Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash. The responding officers found one adult male victim. Police said the 23-year-old man suffered...
37-Year-Old Woman Shot and Killed In Front of Meriden Condo Complex. The death of a 37-year-old woman at her Meriden home Sunday night has been ruled a homicide and police are continuing to investigate. Police have identified the woman as 37-year-old Dominique Curtis. Meriden police responded to the Atrium Condominium...
STOCKTON, Calif. — An investigation is underway after two adults were shot and a 9-year-old girl was hurt in Stockton on Tuesday night, police said. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Marsh Street just after 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman with gunshot wounds, police said.
A 73-year-old woman was killed after she was dragged by a moving vehicle during a carjacking in Mid-City on Monday afternoon, according to police and witnesses. New Orleans police reported the woman was found dead at around 1:35 p.m. Four carjackers dragged the woman down Bienville Street, from the 300...
The identity of a woman struck by a train on Sunday has been released by police. Tonya Price, 61, of Lebanon, was hit by a train on 7th Street on Mar. 13, according to City police.She was struck while attempting, "to cross the tracks in front of the approaching train traveling westbound," shortly a…
MIDVALE, Utah, March 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The woman who died in Midvale after being struck by a pickup truck has been identified. “The victim in the auto-ped accident in Midvale has been identified as Patricia Ann Earl, age 33,” a statement from the Unified Police Department says. “Our condolences to her family.”
The search is on for the woman who allegedly pushed an elderly New York woman to her death in what authorities have called a “disgraceful” crime. Barbara Maier Gustern, 87, was near her home on West 28th Street and Eighth Avenue on March 10 when she was shoved from behind allegedly by an unidentified woman, who authorities said crossed the street and pushed Maier without any provocation.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A 21-year-old Grand Rapids woman is dead after a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on U.S. 131, police said. The fatal crash took place around 3:15 a.m. March 27, according to a statement on the Michigan State Police’s West Michigan Twitter page. A 22-year-old Grand Rapids woman was driving a vehicle southbound in the northbound lanes near 28th Street when it crashed head-on into a Volkswagen Jetta driven by the 21-year-old woman. A tanker truck traveling just behind the Jetta side-swiped both vehicles during the crash, state police reported.
