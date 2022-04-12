Infrastructure upgrades underway for Stennis Space Center

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss ( WHLT ) – A project is underway at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Crews are working to upgrade aging infrastructure by replacing 66-inch piping leading to the historic Fred Haise Test Stand.

“This task is a major undertaking, as there are a number of underground utilities around the Fred Haise Test Stand that we must be careful not to disturb,” said Casey Wheeler, the NASA engineer spearheading the project. “However, it serves a critical need. This is the first time the water pipeline leading to the structure has been upgraded since its original installation.”

A typical single-engine test at Stennis Space Center requires a lot of water – to cool super-hot engine exhaust, reduce test-related noise and vibrations, and use in the event of a facility or propellant barge fire. As much as 1.4 million gallons of water flows to the test stand during a typical eight-and-a-half-minute hot fire.

The water flows from a 66-million-gallon reservoir at the Stennis High Pressure Industrial Water Facility. Built in the 1960s, maintaining the facility and its related piping is an ongoing challenge.

NASA launched an effort in the mid-2010s to repair and replace system components, including pipes and valves leading to the site’s large test stands. Work at two other large test stands have been completed, with crews now focused on the Fred Haise stand.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.