Music

Queen Kwong share new song featuring The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Kwong, aka Carré Kwong Callaway, has today (April 12) shared a new song called ‘On The Run’ – check it out below. The song features keys and synths from The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell and is taken from her forthcoming album, ‘Couples Only’ which arrives on July 12 via Sonic...

www.nme.com

Related
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Leikeli47 Shares Video for New Song “LL Cool J”: Watch

Leikeli47 has shared another preview of her forthcoming album Shape Up, sharing a new video for a song titled “LL Cool J.” In the song, she explains that LL Cool J represents “Ladies Love Cool Jewelry” rather than the legendary New York rapper. Shape Up arrives on April 15, and includes the previously released single “Chitty Bang.” Watch “LL Cool J” below.
MUSIC
Person
Roger O'donnell
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Fiona Apple
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Saweetie Shows off Pink Bubble Yum Hair

Switching from her recent cotton candy ombré bob, Saweetie serves a sweet, pastel pink, wavy hairstyle. The “Icy Girl” rapper recently took to Instagram to show off her look before attending an event in Los Angeles. In the pictures, she poses in a ’70s-inspired mauve pant set and platform shoes, but the devil is in the details. Between the nails and the hair, we’re obsessed.
CELEBRITIES
#Play Music
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera oozes confidence in daring lace dress

Christina Aguilera sent heart rates soaring with her latest social media post as she modeled a series of sensational looks from her photoshoot with Vogue Portugal. The star looked radiant in a black dress with a full skirt, but it was her floor-length gown which stole the show. Christina owned...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
The Guardian

Taylor Hawkins: drugs found in body of Foo Fighters drummer

The Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had at least 10 substances in his body when he died suddenly in Bogotá, according to a preliminary toxicology test carried out by Colombian authorities. The 50-year-old musician was found dead in his hotel room on Friday afternoon, hours before the band was...
MUSIC
Entertainment
Entertainment
Music
Music
Hypebae

Peachy Den Drops Y2K-Inspired Top of the Pops Collection

Cult-favorite U.K. label Peachy Den is traveling back in time to the early ’90s and 2000s with its latest launch, Top of the Pops. The new collection is inspired by the infectious performances of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on the iconic British music chart TV show of the same name.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
UPI News

Chloe Bailey dances in 'Treat Me' music video

April 8 (UPI) -- Chloe Bailey is back with new music. The 23-year-old singer, a member of the music duo Chloe x Halle, released a single and music video for the solo song "Treat Me" on Friday. The "Treat Me" video was partially filmed in black and white. The video...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Jane's Addiction leader Perry Farrell front Foo Fighters to sing Been Caught Stealing

See Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell join Foo Fighters onstage at Lollapalooza, Chile in Santiago, for a blast through Been Caught Stealing. Foo Fighters welcomed Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell onstage during their headline appearance at the Lollapalooza festival in Santiago, Chile last week (March 18) for a raprurously-received run through JA classic Been Caught Stealing.
MUSIC
UPI News

Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles

March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey is a married man. Starkey, a musician and the son of former Beatles member Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding Monday in Los Angeles. Starkey and Liguz married at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The couple chose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Watch Rammstein’s video for huge new song ‘Zick Zack’

Rammstein have shared a second preview of forthcoming album ‘Zeit’ – watch the video for the huge ‘Zick Zack’ below. The band’s new album is set to land on April 29, and was previewed last month with its title track. The new record follows 2019’s ‘Untitled’.
MUSIC

