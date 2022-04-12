ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabaunsee County, KS

Wildfires under control, K-99 reopened to traffic

By Matthew Self
 1 day ago

UPDATE: At 8:15 p.m. residents evacuated were cleared to go home, according to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office.

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office has announced that wildfires that started on Tuesday are currently being contained as of 7:21 p.m.

Firefighters and other personnel were combating two wildfires burning in Wabaunsee County which resulted in road closures near Wamego.

According to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook, there were two wildfires in the county burning out of control. One fire was located along I-70 near mile-marker 326 while the other was along K-99 and Paw Paw Creek.

Thick smoke along K-99 was forcing alternating lane closures between I-70 and Wamego.

The Shawnee County Fire District 2 also issued a warning on Facebook that there were several large grass fires moving into western Shawnee County and eastern Wabaunsee County.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Department also warned residents living near the two fires to begin thinking about evacuating ahead of the flames. To stay up-to-date on wildfires, go to kandrive.org which regularly puts out traffic alerts, including those for fires near roads.

KSNT News

Why is Kansas seeing tornado-force winds?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A powerful storm system brought a wide variety of weather to Northeast Kansas and the surrounding region this week. Blowing dust advisories, high wind warnings and red flag warnings have all been present over the last several days. This particular storm system is large enough that it appears to be covering nearly […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

