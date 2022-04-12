ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices on the way down, but “it could be short lived”

By Jeffrey Lindblom
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Gas prices were rising fast for a good chunk of time, but seem to be on their way down. Something AAA calls a roller coaster ride for this last month. Currently prices are down eight cents in South...

Motor1.com

See The Price Of Gas The Year You Were Born

High gas prices continue to make consumers grumble as politicians fight over a solution. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month injected a jolt of instability into the fuel market. The cost of a barrel of oil spiked in early March, leading to a rise in prices at the pump.
Augusta Free Press

Gas prices down sharply in Virginia: Is this the new trend?

Gas prices in Virginia have fallen 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 70.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.34 a gallon higher than...
VIRGINIA STATE
Channel 3000

Here’s why gas is $6 a gallon in California, even as prices fall elsewhere

For many drivers in California, the possibility of paying $6 a gallon for gas is no longer something to worry about down the road. It’s already a reality. In Los Angeles County, by far the nation’s most populous with more than 10 million residents, gas now has reached an average price of $6.03 a gallon, according to AAA. Gas prices have also crossed the $6 mark in neighboring Ventura County, nearby San Luis Obispo County and a few mostly rural California counties, while other population centers such as San Diego, San Francisco and Orange counties, are within one or two cents of a $6 a gallon average.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Gas Prices Show Signs of Relief Across the U.S.

Drivers are finally getting some relief at the pump as gas prices continue to trend downwards. Earlier this month, the national average broke records when it hit $4.09 a gallon, and it continued to rise until it hit $4.33 on March 11. As of Saturday, the number had finally dropped to $4.262. And experts expect to see the number dip even lower in the coming days, thanks to efforts by state lawmakers.
TRAFFIC
Action News Jax

What is ethanol and how will it help to lower gas prices?

The Biden administration will temporarily allow high-ethanol content gasoline to be sold this summer to help lower the cost of gasoline, senior administration officials told The Associated Press. According to the sources, the administration is proposing to allow gasoline with 15% ethanol to be sold between June 1 and Sept....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
J.R. Heimbigner

Why Are Gas Prices So Much Higher In Certain States?

Pumping gas into vehiclePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Gas prices fluctuate, a lot depending on where you live. For example, if you live in California the price is around $5.75 for a gallon of gas. But if you were to drive just across California's southeastern border in Arizona, the average price drops to $4.61. And that's just one example.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

For cheaper gas prices, kill the ethanol mandate

While the federal government can’t magically get gas prices under $1 per gallon, a few policies other than the federal gas tax of 18.3 cents per gallon make our trips to the pump more expensive. One of them is the ethanol mandate . It’s a corporate welfare handout to...
INDUSTRY
UPI News

U.S. gas prices on downward trend, AAA data show

April 11 (UPI) -- Gas prices continue on a downward trend across the United States, AAA data showed Monday. Regular gasoline dropped by about 8 cents compared to last week's price of $4.19 per gallon. The national average price for regular gasoline stood t $4.11 a gallon on Monday, with...
TRAFFIC
KARE 11

Gas prices down slightly, according to GasBuddy survey

CHICAGO — In the grand scheme of things, a drop of three cents per gallon is not anything that will allow you to take early retirement, or buy that new vacation home. But after weeks of volatility and corresponding price hikes on the oil market, any reduction at the pump is welcome. The most recent survey by GasBuddy reflects a downward trend both at the local and national level.
TRAFFIC
joemoody

Time-tested Ways to Beat High Gas Prices

Photo of a newspaper by author. Here’s How to Go Further for a Lot Less... It’s here. The highest gas prices in history, courtesy a mad man in Russia. But you don’t have to be a victim, you can be smart about the situation.

