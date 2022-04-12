ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

126 Republicans raise concerns with 'anti-life' provisions in Biden's budget proposal

By Aubrie Spady
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of 126 Republican lawmakers are pushing back against President Biden's Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Budget Proposal, which they say includes anti-life and anti-family provisions. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., led the representatives in a letter Monday to Biden reviewed by Fox News Digital, which states, "Every human life...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

