Tennessee dog wins wackiest name crown in national contest

A lot of pet names will leave you barking, but a Tennessee dog officially has the wackiest name in the entire county.

Many names were submitted to Nationwide’s Wacky Pet Names contest, but Dr. Potato Head came out on top, leading the pack of dogs.

Dr. Potato Head, a french bulldog from Nashville, is a loving sweet boy who loves cuddles and playing with his toys, according to his dad Dalton Hamilton, also a doctor - although for humans.

“I knew I wanted it to be funny,” Dr. Hamilton said on how he came up with Dr. P’s name. “My girlfriend suggested Mr. Potato Head, and I said ‘doctor’ because he has credentials, you know? And then we just went down the rabbit hole of all of the possible names we could call him from that.”

Dr. Potato Head’s name was picked from more than 1.1 million insured dogs and then put to a public vote alongside other nominees with wacky names.

Dr. Hamilton said he was very nervous when he adopted Dr. Potato Head. So, his vet recommended pet insurance to help protect against the unexpected.

“I never wanted to be the person that had to ask for help. I just wanted to know that my boy was protected,” he said.

Don’t worry, though. Crazy cat names were not left out of the fun. Pickles McButterpants the Muffin Slayer took home the title of most festive feline.

Muffin Slayer is from Maine and his elaborate name was created over time, according to his mom. She said she didn’t think “Pickles” was enough. So, she added “McButterpants” onto it. Then, one day when his mom was eating muffins and Pickles McButterpants got excited, his now-famous name was completed.

Muffin Slayer’s mom, Kelli Hoover, said the key to picking the purrfect pet name is to let it come naturally.

You have to find one that fits. You can’t force a name on a pet, but when you say the name and it’s the right one, it will just sound right,” she said.

Kelli chose Nationwide pet insurance for her beloved Pickles to make sure she was always in control of his care. “I want to make sure I never have to make a decision about my pets’ health based on financial reasons,” she said.

Other dog names in the competition included Holly Picklebond Bonk, Macho Dog Randy Savage, Motley Chew, Princess Dumptruck and Shoogieboogie. Some of the other cats being considered were Crunchcat Supreme, Foo Foo Cuddly Poops, Mr. Murder Mittens, Ruth Bader Kisburg and Tayroar Swift.

