Rockmart Theatre hosting JUMP CUTS on April 23 & April 24

The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is proud to present several upcoming events in the theatre this Spring, featuring The Academy of Performing Arts actors as well as students from Rockmart High School and the Rockmart Community Chorus.

First up, the RCAC will showcase JUMP CUTS on Saturday, April 23 at 6:30 PM, and again on Sunday, April 24 at 3 PM at the Rockmart Theatre.

Jump Cuts is a collage of scenes, skits, and musical numbers throughout the history of both television and film. The show is directed by Brent Costin and Alli Streetman, and will be performed by The Academy of Performing Arts actors.

Tickets for the show are $10 for adults; $5 for students (under 12); ages 5 and under can attend for free. The Rockmart Theatre is located at 116 East Elm Street in Rockmart. For more information about this show or any of the following events, contact rcac@rockmart-ga.gov or call 770-684-2707.

Next month, Rockmart High School students will present Legally Blonde, The Musical, which will run from Thursday, May 5, Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, all at 7 PM. There will be a final show held on Sunday, May 8, at 3 PM.

Join the Rockmart Community Chorus as they perform their Spring Concert, “Reflections”, on Saturday, May 14 at 7 PM, and Sunday, May 15 at 2 PM. If you’re interested in attending either of these performances, tickets can be purchased at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, from chorus members, or at the door before the show.

Furthermore, The Rockmart Theatre is currently taking applications for Summer Theatre Camps.

The applications and more information can be found here; https://rockmart-ga.gov/TheRockmartTheatre.aspx . Check out the information below for dates, age requirements, and more.









Theatre Camp I: Seussical, Kids

Presented through special arrangement with MTI – Music Theatre International

Ages 6-12 (completed grades K- 5)

Camp: June 1 – June 10

with performances on June 10 at 3 PM and 6 PM

Theatre Camp II: Once Upon a Mattress

Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

Ages 12-18, completed grades 6-12

Camp: June 14 – 25, 2022 (week days)

with performances on June 24 and 25, 2022 at 7 PM.







