ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockmart, GA

Rockmart Theatre hosting JUMP CUTS on April 23 & April 24

By Jess Sims
Polk Today
Polk Today
 1 day ago

The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is proud to present several upcoming events in the theatre this Spring, featuring The Academy of Performing Arts actors as well as students from Rockmart High School and the Rockmart Community Chorus.

First up, the RCAC will showcase JUMP CUTS on Saturday, April 23 at 6:30 PM, and again on Sunday, April 24 at 3 PM at the Rockmart Theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkMUj_0f7FhbuH00

Jump Cuts is a collage of scenes, skits, and musical numbers throughout the history of both television and film. The show is directed by Brent Costin and Alli Streetman, and will be performed by The Academy of Performing Arts actors.

Tickets for the show are $10 for adults; $5 for students (under 12); ages 5 and under can attend for free. The Rockmart Theatre is located at 116 East Elm Street in Rockmart. For more information about this show or any of the following events, contact rcac@rockmart-ga.gov or call 770-684-2707.

Next month, Rockmart High School students will present Legally Blonde, The Musical, which will run from Thursday, May 5, Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, all at 7 PM. There will be a final show held on Sunday, May 8, at 3 PM.

Join the Rockmart Community Chorus as they perform their Spring Concert, “Reflections”, on Saturday, May 14 at 7 PM, and Sunday, May 15 at 2 PM. If you’re interested in attending either of these performances, tickets can be purchased at the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center, from chorus members, or at the door before the show.

Furthermore, The Rockmart Theatre is currently taking applications for Summer Theatre Camps.

The applications and more information can be found here; https://rockmart-ga.gov/TheRockmartTheatre.aspx . Check out the information below for dates, age requirements, and more.




Theatre Camp I: Seussical, Kids
Presented through special arrangement with MTI – Music Theatre International

Ages 6-12 (completed grades K- 5)

Camp: June 1 – June 10

with performances on June 10 at 3 PM and 6 PM

Theatre Camp II: Once Upon a Mattress
Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

Ages 12-18, completed grades 6-12

Camp: June 14 – 25, 2022 (week days)

with performances on June 24 and 25, 2022 at 7 PM.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050szA_0f7FhbuH00

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns in April

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival returns to Boone Hall Plantation for two weekends in 2022, April 8-10 and April 14-16. A spring tradition since 1997, Boone Hall Farms invites all to enjoy entertainment-filled days featuring acrobatic dogs, pig races, the All American Petting Zoo, music, magic, thrilling rides, and over 10 acres of fresh, ripe, Boone Hall strawberries just waiting to be picked.
FESTIVAL
Shelby Reporter

Ribbon cutting for new Helena boutique sets April date

HELENA – The Helena Business Association is holding a premiere ribbon cutting event for Taylormade Clothing, a new clothing boutique set to open in Helena, on Saturday, April 9. The boutique features various fashions and styles ranging from shirts to dresses. Originally primarily a web-based shop, the owner made...
HELENA, AL
WTVC

Little Women at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre March 18-April 3

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Grace Hodnette, plays Meg March, talks about the classic story with a musical twist, Little Women, is coming to the Chattanooga Theatre Centre on March 18 though April 3. Stay connected with Chattanooga Theatre Centre. 423-267-8534. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Rockmart, GA
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth in Bloom to host oldies dance April 29

Rehoboth in Bloom will hold an oldies dance fundraiser from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, April 29, at Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. All are invited to don poodle skirts, saddle shoes, mini-skirts, go-go boots, and disco suits for a night of fun to benefit Rehoboth in Bloom. DJ Sky Brady will be spinning tunes from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s for all to enjoy.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Hibernians to host spring fling auction April 23

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 1 Celtic Cross, Sussex County, will hold a spring fling auction from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 23, in the parish hall of St. Edmond Church, 409 King Charles Ave., Rehoboth Beach. The event will include a live auction, silent auction, raffle and 50-50.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Atlanta News

Aurora Theatre to honor Indigenous community with day of art and remembrance, April 4

In acknowledgement of the Muscogee Creek Nation and their profound contribution as the original storytellers and story makers on Georgian soil, Aurora Theatre invites theatre-goers and community members to share in a journey of listening, learning, and understanding at Trail of Resilience: The Beginning of Understanding on April 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the Lawrenceville Arts Center Grand Lobby. Aurora Theatre will be hosting this event and Land Acknowledgement as part of its ongoing commitment to the Native community.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Theatre#Musical Theater#Rockmart High School#Rcac#The Rockmart Theatre
Mount Airy News

Millennium holds arts assembly, honors students

Band members perform for the Millennium Charter Academy assembly. The top three poetry winners pose for a photo. They are, from left, Noah Wilkes, Morgan Cooke, and Katherine Brinkley. Kindergarten student Erin Gough received an honorable mention award for her poetry. Millennium Charter Academy recently hosted its first kindergarten through...
EDUCATION
Polk Today

Polk Today

2K+
Followers
756
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy