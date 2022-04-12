ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamou, LA

Evangeline deputies locate missing Mamou man

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0f7FhYCy00

UPDATE: Deputies say the missing man from Mamou has been found.

————————————

Deputies in Evangeline Parish need the public's help in locating a missing Mamou man.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Martin (Mitch) Joseph Boone II of Mamou was reported missing on April 12, 2022.

He is described as a white male approximately 6’2” tall weighing 180 pounds with Salt and Pepper hair and blue eyes. He also wears glasses.

EPSO says he was last seen in the Ville Platte area during evening hours on Sunday, April 10, 2022, with an unknown clothing description.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Martin Boone is urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161.

------------------------------------------------------------
