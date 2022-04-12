ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trainer George Boughey has high hopes for Cachet in next month's 1,000 Guineas after impressive warm-up win at Newmarket

By Marcus Townend
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Trainer George Boughey is hoping Cachet’s proven ability to produce her best at Newmarket gives her a chance in next month’s 1,000 Guineas, after a decisive win in the Nell Gwyn Stakes.

Cachet was edging away with every stride as she beat Almohandesah two-and-a-half lengths in the hands of William Buick. She was cut to 16-1 for the Classic on May 1.

Cachet ran well in defeat last year and her win boosted the form of John Gosden-trained 1,000 Guineas favourite Inspiral, who had Cachet back in third when winning the Group One Fillies’ Mile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46sz8p_0f7FhXKF00
Cachet (above) claimed a decisive win in the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket on Tuesday

But Boughey, whose first Classic runner Mystery Angel was second in last year’s Oaks, reckons Cachet is nearer the finished article now.

He said: ‘I kept saying at the back end of last year that she was slightly weak. She did incredibly well over the winter. She loves the track.’

Buick completed a treble with two further wins for boss Charlie Appleby, on New Science in the European Free Handicap and Master Of The Seas in the Earl of Sefton Stakes. The French 2,000 Guineas may be next for New Science while Master Of The Seas, last year’s 2,000 Guineas second who has now been gelded, will be aimed at the Queen Anne Stakes.

Appleby and Buick have a big day ahead as 2,000 Guineas favourite Native Trail makes his seasonal comeback in the Craven Stakes.

Meanwhile, Major Charlie O’Shea, who was airlifted to hospital after a fall at Wincanton on Sunday, has been taken off a ventilator and it is hoped he will leave intensive care in the next few days.

