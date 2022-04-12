ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHRIS SUTTON: Diego Simeone will be praying Manchester City bottle it again... Atletico Madrid will try to nick a lead and then sit on it

By Chris Sutton
 1 day ago

Atletico Madrid need the perfect night if they are to reach the semi-finals at Manchester City’s expense.

But I’m sure Diego Simeone, like any manager trying to motivate, will be reminding his players that their opponents have bottled it before in the Champions League. Against Tottenham.

Against Lyon. In the final against Chelsea when Pep Guardiola decided he didn’t need a deep-lying midfielder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16u7Zp_0f7FhWRW00
Atletico Madrid will try to stand firm and nick a lead in the game against Manchester City

So Atletico will believe they can be another side to thwart City in their chase for football’s most coveted prize.

Jose Maria Gimenez’s fitness is key, mind. When he and Stefan Savic are in that defence together, Atletico are a different team. If Gimenez isn’t up to starting then that’s a blow before a ball is even kicked for Simeone.

Atletico won’t go toe-to-toe or gung-ho. They’ll try to do it cleverly. Maybe by nicking a 1-0 lead and even holding on for extra time and penalties. They’d take that now if you offered them it, I’m sure. It will be an intense 90 minutes, that we’re guaranteed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Lqvh_0f7FhWRW00
Diego Simeone's side will even try to hold out for extra time and then penalties if they can 

TALENTED FELIX CAN MAKE THE DIFFERENCE

We didn’t get to see a great deal of him in the first leg as Atletico were in ultra-defensive mode, playing a 5-5-0 formation for large parts. But Joao Felix is a very talented forward. Confident, too.

He did an interview a few months back in which he talked all about his game, how he loves being the second forward, even mentioning that winning the Ballon d’Or is a target.

To do that, you need to play and perform. Felix was out of the starting line-up for a while but was eventually brought back in by Simeone and, lo and behold, results improved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kj5Nr_0f7FhWRW00
Joao Felix could provide the spark in attack for Atletico and be the difference maker 

Atletico are better when the 22-year-old is in their team. Felix was rested for their trip to Mallorca on Saturday and Luis Suarez was used alongside Antoine Griezmann instead.

They ended up losing 1-0 to a team battling relegation in La Liga. Atletico know they can’t defend and time-waste their way out of this jam in the Champions League.

The dark arts alone won’t do the trick here. They need to score one goal at the very least and if they’re going to do it, there’s a good chance that goal comes from Felix. Suarez only has bite from the bench these days. Felix is the one capable of sinking his claws into City, if he gets the nod.

Prediction: MAN CITY TO WIN 3-1 (4-1 on aggregate)

