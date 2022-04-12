ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Bristol to defy marquee player cutback by keeping hold of Fiji star Semi Radradra and former New Zealand full back Charles Piutau next season

By Alex Bywater
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The Premiership’s change to its marquee-players rule has been called into question with Bristol planning to keep Semi Radradra and Charles Piutau next season.

Top-flight clubs have been told they will have to cut their number of marquee players — those who sit outside the £5million salary cap — from two to one.

But Radradra and Piutau are likely to stay at Ashton Gate, as both signed contracts before the rule was changed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmOaS_0f7FhTnL00
Bristol plan to keep prized assets Semi Radradra (above) and Charles Piutau next season

Bears director of rugby Pat Lam said of Fiji’s Radradra and ex-All Black Piutau: ‘The boys are both on contract.

'There is no decision to be made. They’ll both be here next year.’

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pat Lam warns reducing marquee players will impact young English rugby talent

Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam believes the production line of English talent will suffer from the decision to reduce the number of marquee players at each Gallagher Premiership club from two to one.As part of a drive to reduce costs in the wake of the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the salary cap has been cut by £1.4million to £5million from this season.In addition, as of 2022-23, each club will only be able to retain one player whose wages fall outside the £5million ceiling once existing contracts have expired.Lam has confirmed that the Bears’ prized assets...
RUGBY
BBC

Jamison Gibson-Park: Leinster scrum-half cleared to play in Champions Cup derby

Leinster scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is available to play in Friday's Champions Cup game against Connacht after his citing case was dismissed. The Ireland international was cited for an alleged dangerous tackle on Connacht's Kieran Marmion in the first leg of the European tie last Friday. Gibson-Park was yellow-carded at the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

World Rugby WILL consider bringing in a 20-MINUTE red card - where a dismissed player can be tactically replaced instead of a team being reduced to 14 for the rest of a game - as part of global trial

World Rugby has confirmed it will consider introducing a 20-minute red card as part of a global trial. Such a trial is being used in Super Rugby and means any player who is sent off can be tactically replaced after 20 minutes instead of the team playing with 14 for the rest of the game.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Ex-Man City man Stefan Savic sparks DISGRACEFUL scenes at the end of Atletico Madrid's defeat by Pep's side… with defender dragging Foden, HEADBUTTING Sterling, pulling Grealish's hair - then chasing £100m man to start tunnel BRAWL

Manchester City's progression to the Champions League semi-finals was marred by disgraceful scenes and police storming Atletico Madrid's tunnel. Wednesday night's second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano descended into anarchy as former City defender Stefan Savic followed Jack Grealish inside the tunnel and attacked the substitute after the full-time whistle.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiji#Marquee#Premiership
Time Out Global

New Zealand is finally reopening its borders next month

Back in August of last year, when New Zealand said it wasn’t going to reopen for most tourists until at least 2022, it looked like a very safe (if slightly overly precautious) move. And yet in the months since, the Kiwis’ caution has sort of been proved justified by Omicron.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Erling Haaland will choose his new club within TWO WEEKS... with Man City confident they will beat PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign the Dortmund striker

Erling Haaland will select his new club within the next two weeks, Sportsmail understands. Manchester City remain confident they will win the race for Europe’s hottest property, although it is not yet a done deal. They face opposition from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona for the services of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mason Mount's 'wonderful' goal in Chelsea's European second leg against Real Madrid makes him just the THIRD Englishman to score at the Bernabeu in the Champions League

Mason Mount's fine strike for Chelsea in their European clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday has set a historic achievement. The Blues midfielder's 'wonderful' goal in their quarter-final second leg saw him become only the third Englishman in history to score a Champions League goal at the Spanish giants' Bernabeu stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: United reach 'verbal agreement' with Ten Hag

Manchester United have reached a "verbal agreement in principle" with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to become their next manager. The Dutchman is expected to join on a four-year deal, but an announcement will not be made before Ajax face PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday. (Athletic - subscription required), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Scarlets record loss of more than £2m for 2020-21

Scarlets have recorded a loss of almost £2.4m for the financial year ending June 2021. The Welsh region had made a £35,000 profit for the 2019-20 financial year, but had warned there would be "significant" losses in their next accounts because of Covid-19. The effects of the pandemic...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Roberto Firmino scores twice as Liverpool set up a Champions League semi-final date with Villarreal by beating Benfica 6-4 on aggregate... with Reds surviving a late rally from Portuguese side

At the end it was Liverpool who were through to another Champions League semi-final but the Benfica players who gathered in front of their supporters taking the acclaim. Portuguese football is not what it was and as such a draw at Anfield represents a career highlight. As Benfica’s white shirts...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Robert Baloucoune: Ulster wing signs three-year contract

Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune has committed his future to the Irish province by signing a three-year contract extension. The deal will keep the treble try-scorer from the Champions Cup last-16 first-leg win over Toulouse with Ulster until at least the summer of 2025. The 24-year-old made his senior debut for...
RUGBY
The Independent

Gareth Southgate helps Harlequins in bid to launch Champions Cup comeback

Harlequins have enlisted the help of Gareth Southgate to assist in staging an unlikely comeback in their Heineken Champions Cup tie against Montpellier.England’s football manager has been at the Quins training ground this week as they prepare for Saturday’s last-16 second leg against the Top 14 leaders at Twickenham Stoop.Montpellier have a 14-point lead from the first leg and with the aggregate score from the home and away matches deciding who proceeds to the quarter-finals, the Gallagher Premiership champions must produce a special performance.“Gareth sat in our meetings and fed back to us a little bit of what he thought....
RUGBY
BBC

David Unsworth: Former defender to leave Everton Academy role

Former Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth is set to leave the club to pursue managerial positions elsewhere. Unsworth will vacate his position as Academy director and Under-23s manager after rejoining the club in 2013. He was assistant first team manager at Preston North End and Sheffield United before guiding Everton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Connor Collett: Newcastle Falcons back-row forward signs one-year deal

Flanker Connor Collett has extended his stay at Newcastle Falcons until the end of the 2022-23 Premiership season. Collett, 26, has been with the Falcons since the 2018-19 season after joining from New Zealand provincial side North Harbour, where he spent four years. The English back-rower, who attended Stamford School,...
RUGBY
BBC

Marnus Labuschagne: Glamorgan batter relishes Stuart Broad battle

Glamorgan's Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is relishing the prospect of an intense "heated battle" with Nottinghamshire and England paceman Stuart Broad. The pair are likely to face off in a County Championship Division Two game at Trent Bridge on Thursday, 14 April. "I won't expect anything less from Broad and...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy