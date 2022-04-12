Friends, family gather to honor life of 16-year-old shooting victim Angellyh Yambo

Friends, family and even strangers came together Tuesday to say their final farewells to Angellyh Yambo, who was caught in crossfire last week.

The 16-year-old was caught in the middle of a shooting along St. Ann Avenue. Two others were also shot and are expected to be OK.

There was a memorial set up for her , where many placed candles in her memory.

News 12's Julio Avila details more from outside the funeral home.