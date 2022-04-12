The battle for the Bridge intensifies! Chelsea fan and Cobra Beer founder Karan Bilimoria joins Ricketts family bid... while Boston Celtics chief Steve Pagliuca promises to cherish and preserve’ the club’s traditions

The fight for hearts and minds ahead of the Chelsea takeover has escalated with significant moves from two of the four bidders in the space of 24 hours.

As Thursday's deadline looms to submit final offers, Boston Celtics owner Steve Pagliuca broke his silence with an impassioned public statement in which he pledged to redevelop Stamford Bridge, ‘cherish and preserve’ the club’s traditions and ensure they are ‘habitual winners’.

Moments later, the Ricketts group — whose bid has been maligned following the release of emails sent by patriarch Joe featuring Islamophobic comments — announced Cobra Beer founder and Chelsea fan Karan Bilimoria had joined their bid to buy the club, which has been for sale since sanctions were placed on owner Roman Abramovich.

The Ricketts said Bilimoria — who is the founding chairman of the UK India Business Council, a group that aims to increase diversity across business — would take a seat on the board.

Bilimoria said: ‘I founded Cobra Beer just down the road from Stamford Bridge and have been a season ticket holder for years. There was no way I could refuse.’

Earlier, private equity billionaire Pagliuca outlined his vision for the club in a lengthy statement.

He said: ‘We will support our players and managers to make sure that Chelsea are habitual winners and title contenders, whether in the Premier League, Champions League or the Women’s Super League (the only Super League we intend to be competing in, for the record).’