'If they call me, I'll go!': Alisson is ready for a repeat of his West Brom goal heroics last season as Liverpool prepare for frantic run-in amid 'crazy schedule' pushing Reds to the limit

By Dominic King
 1 day ago

The goalscoring goalkeeper suddenly had a twinkle in his eye when it was put to him that there might be a moment in the coming weeks when he gets to do it all again.

Without Alisson’s remarkable header at West Bromwich Albion 12 months ago, when he popped up at the moment all seemed lost, Liverpool might not have even made the Champions League — let alone had the second leg of a quarter-final to prepare for this evening.

For all his outstanding ability between the posts, no conversation with the Brazilian is complete these days unless that goal is mentioned. Alisson understood the context of the latest question, as his side pursue success on four fronts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22EDjJ_0f7Fh7hq00
Alisson shocked the football world with his West Brom winner for Liverpool last season

There is likely to come a point in the coming weeks when Liverpool enter the last throes of a game and all seems lost, so would Alisson have the confidence to move forward once more and show the technique that Jurgen Klopp likened to Olivier Giroud?

‘I hope it will not be necessary,’ Alisson said with a smile. ‘But if it is needed — like it was the last time — we will try everything we have to win the games. So if it is needed, it is clear I am going.’

If everything goes to plan for Liverpool, Wednesday night's clash with Benfica could begin a sequence of 13 games in 45 days — a schedule that could push them to the limit both mentally and physically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xeGMq_0f7Fh7hq00
Alisson knows he may have another chance for a late winner at some point in the future

Klopp believes the timing of games — especially the one at Newcastle, which will start at 12.30pm on Saturday, April 30 — means it is practically impossible for a team to have thoughts of completing a clean sweep.

‘It’s just not OK,’ said Klopp. ‘If we play a Champions League semi-final, find me another league in the world and another broadcaster in the world who would put that team in a 12.30.

‘Throw them a little stick between the legs! Why would you do that? It’s because nobody cares.

‘It’s unbelievably difficult. We play Man City (on Sunday), you saw how difficult that was. How could I sit here now and think about winning the Champions League? We just try to squeeze everything out of every competition. We will see.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEDsn_0f7Fh7hq00
Jurgen Klopp is frustrated at the scheduling causing difficulties for Liverpool  

Alisson, however, hopes Liverpool end up in a situation where they are taken to the limits because the upshot will be that they have an opportunity to create history.

‘We want to be in every match,’ Alisson said firmly. ‘If you play those matches you feel tired and then you think, “It’s a crazy schedule” but we are focused on our goals and now is Benfica. We have a great fitness staff, we are training every day.

‘We have the targets which is reaching all the finals, playing all the games, so we want to win everything. We are ready.’

