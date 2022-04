A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Annapolis Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the teen was shot around 4 p.m. in the area of Frederick Douglas Street and Medgar Evers Street.

The 15-year-old was airlifted to an area hospital. Police said he is stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.