ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Brian Benjamin Resigns As NY Lt. Governor After Arrest For Alleged Bribery, Fraud Scheme

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0feFZi_0f7FgsCf00
Former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin Photo Credit: NY State Senate

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's No. 2 has resigned following his arrest for an alleged campaign-funding scheme during a previous run for New York City comptroller.

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was arrested on Tuesday, April 12 on charges that include bribery, honest services wire fraud, and falsification of records following an investigation into probes from his former campaign.

Benjamin pleaded not guilty on Tuesday at an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court. He was released and bail was set at $250,000.

Hours after the charges were levied, Hochul announced that Benjamin has resigned from his position as her number two as she dealt with the fallout of a fatal shooting and manhunt at a Brooklyn subway station.

“I have accepted Brian Benjamin's resignation effective immediately,” the governor said in a statement. “While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor.

“New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them."

Hochul's announcement came after other elected officials from both sides of the aisle in New York called for Benjamin's job.

"The arrest of Governor Hochul’s handpicked Lieutenant Governor puts on display once again the corrupt cesspool of Albany," Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said. "(Lt. Gov.) Benjamin’s charges of bribery and campaign fraud prove he has put his own interests above those of New York.

"The corruption in the Hochul administration is showing. But just last week, Hochul chose to turn a blind eye to Benjamin’s criminal activity and stood by her handpicked choice for Lieutenant Governor among serious allegations of bribery and corruption."

Sen. Jim Tedisco added: "the shocking arrest today of (Gov.) Kathy Hochul’s hand-selected Lt. (Gov.) Brian Benjamin for a federal bribery conspiracy charge as part of an alleged campaign finance scheme marks another sad day at the state Capitol and another slap in the face to the millions of overburdened New York taxpayers who face high taxes, rising crime, and a deteriorating quality of life in the state they love."

Sen. Liz Kreuger, one of the most powerful lawmakers in New York, also called for Benjamin's job following his arrest.

"As elected officials, no one forces us to run for office - we ask to be given the power to write the laws that we all must live under," she said. "That means we should be held to the highest standards, and if we do not meet those standards, we should not remain in office.

"The charges against the lieutenant governor represent a serious breach of the public trust," Krueger continued. "As a private citizen, his fate will be determined by the courts, but as an elected official, he can no longer retain the confidence of his colleagues in government or the voters."

Officials said that Benjamin surrendered himself into custody at the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan on Tuesday, April 12, and is expected to appear in court later in the day to be processed.

Benjamin has been under investigation for months after a political donor was indicted on federal charges for alleged concealed contribution to Benjamin’s failed 2021 comptroller campaign.

It is alleged that the donor circumvented contribution limits to increase fundraising totals to increase matching funds available through the city’s public campaign financing laws.

Federal officials have accused real estate developer Gerald Migdol of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft in illegally giving donations to Benjamin's campaign.

Benjamin had been under investigation for months.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Elise Stefanik
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese secret police in US – here’s what they did

U.S. Federal authorities arrested three people this week on suspicions of spying in America and stalking and harassing Chinese nationals in the U.S. on behalf of a Chinese secret police agency known as the Ministry of State Security (MSS). Another two suspects remain at large. The U.S. Department of Justice...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Wire Fraud#Shooting#New Yorkers
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Fingerprint Helps ID Man Accused Of Raping Teen Girl Walking To School In Reading

A fingerprint was key in identifying and arresting a man who is now charged with the rape of a teenage girl at knifepoint in Reading, authorities said. The 14-year-old girl told police that she was walking to school on the 1200 block of Hill Road when she was abducted, taken to another location, and sexually assaulted twice, around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli said.
READING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
250K+
Followers
40K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy