There’s been a surprising amount of drama in the year since the United States Postal Service awarded Oshkosh Defense the contract to build the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle. As Ford Authority previously explained, the EPA heavily criticized the contract, calling its draft analysis flawed. Since then, U.S. lawmakers have pushed for the contract to undergo a review and have appealed to Oshkosh Defense to disclose more details about the contract. Despite the pushback, the USPS decided to forge ahead with the original terms of the deal, and has announced the first procurement order, with the vast amount of carriers slated to be Ford powered vehicles.

INDUSTRY ・ 20 DAYS AGO