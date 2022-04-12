‘Sick and twisted’: Kentucky man pleads guilty to 69 counts of child porn possession

COVINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Kenton County man pleaded guilty to 70 felony charges on Friday.

“I prosecute monsters every day, and have seen some horrific evidence over the years, but I’ve never seen anything this sick and twisted,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Emily Arnzen in a news release.

Emmanuel Curry

(Via Kenton County

Commonwealth Attorney)

Of the 70 charges 20-year-old Emmanuel Curry faces, 69 are for the possession of child pornography and one for tampering with physical evidence.

The release said some images included sexual abuse of infants so young that they still had hospital bracelets on and others included female genital mutilation.

“It’s unfortunate Kentucky law caps the possible sentence for possessing child porn at 20 years because he deserves far more!” said Arnzen.

Before the investigation began, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerted authorities of an IP address in Kenton County using reverse image search to look for additional images of child pornography, according to the release.

A search warrant was executed on Feb. 17, 2021, at Curry’s home.

Curry threw his cell phone out of the window of his home when police arrived, according to the release.

The home was occupied by Curry and Curry’s father. Unable to determine which man was responsible for the search, detectives seized all the electrons from the home. But later, Curry’s father brought Curry in, and his father told police his son confessed to downloading the child pornography, according to the release.

The phone Curry threw out the window contained 69 files with illicit images.

Arnzen refused to make a plea deal with Curry but offered him his pick between a judge or jury. According to the release, Curry entered an “open plea” and will take his chances with a judge, according to the release.

The final sentencing is scheduled for June 6, 2022, at 9 a.m. before Kenton Circuit Judge Kate Molloy. Curry faces between one and 20 years in prison and will have to register as a sexual offender for life, regardless of the sentence imposed.

