ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

‘Sick and twisted’: Kentucky man pleads guilty to 69 counts of child porn possession

By Dustin Massengill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMGCM_0f7FgLW200

COVINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Kenton County man pleaded guilty to 70 felony charges on Friday.

“I prosecute monsters every day, and have seen some horrific evidence over the years, but I’ve never seen anything this sick and twisted,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Emily Arnzen in a news release.

Emmanuel Curry
(Via Kenton County
Commonwealth Attorney)

Of the 70 charges 20-year-old Emmanuel Curry faces, 69 are for the possession of child pornography and one for tampering with physical evidence.

The release said some images included sexual abuse of infants so young that they still had hospital bracelets on and others included female genital mutilation.

Ky. spring breaker arrested in Fla. on gun, drug charges

“It’s unfortunate Kentucky law caps the possible sentence for possessing child porn at 20 years because he deserves far more!” said Arnzen.

Before the investigation began, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) alerted authorities of an IP address in Kenton County using reverse image search to look for additional images of child pornography, according to the release.

A search warrant was executed on Feb. 17, 2021, at Curry’s home.

Curry threw his cell phone out of the window of his home when police arrived, according to the release.

The home was occupied by Curry and Curry’s father. Unable to determine which man was responsible for the search, detectives seized all the electrons from the home. But later, Curry’s father brought Curry in, and his father told police his son confessed to downloading the child pornography, according to the release.

Beshear signs bill to increase Kentucky trooper salaries

The phone Curry threw out the window contained 69 files with illicit images.

Arnzen refused to make a plea deal with Curry but offered him his pick between a judge or jury. According to the release, Curry entered an “open plea” and will take his chances with a judge, according to the release.

The final sentencing is scheduled for June 6, 2022, at 9 a.m. before Kenton Circuit Judge Kate Molloy. Curry faces between one and 20 years in prison and will have to register as a sexual offender for life, regardless of the sentence imposed.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Kenton County, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Covington, KY
Kenton County, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Sentencing#Sex Abuse#Commonwealth#Ip
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Committed’ gang member jailed for 14 years for shopping centre killing

A teenage rapper has been sent to prison for killing a gang rival at Brent Cross Shopping Centre.Bhoniefas Rexson, 19, stabbed 21-year-old Gedeon Ngwendema in the chest on May 4 last year.The “committed” gang member, who appeared in four YouTube music videos, had admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife.On Wednesday, he was jailed at the Old Bailey for 14 years with a further four years on extended licence.Rexson had previous convictions for robbery and having a lock-knife and Rambo-style blade, the court was told.At the time of the killing, he was also on police bail on suspicion of murder,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 56

FOX 56

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
809K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy