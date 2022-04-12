ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, PA

District attorney issues warning about fentanyl-laced drugs

By Nico Rossi
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters issued a statement Tuesday, warning residents that any drugs bought illegally, could contain fentanyl.

According to a press release from the D.A., the dangers of fentanyl have swept across the nation, as last month five cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Police: Man arrested for two burglaries while attempting a third

The D.E.A. estimates that one kilogram of fentanyl (2.2lbs) has the potential to kill 500,000 people and is responsible for the 55 percent increase in synthetic opioid overdose deaths, the press release reads.

Whether it’s heroin or cocaine or methamphetamine or marijuana, each could contain small amounts of fentanyl, just a few grains of which could cause immediate death. We are losing young people and citizens from all demographics alike, who don’t intend to overdose, but die because they were unaware that the drugs they ingested contained fentanyl .”

District Attorney Peters

D.A. Peters further warned of drug traffickers who disguise the drug to look like real pharmaceuticals.

Particularly insidious are the drug traffickers who produce pills which look like legitimate pharmaceuticals but also contain deadly fentanyl. A pill may look legitimate, but don’t be fooled, that pill could be the last pill you will ever take, ” D.A. Peters explained.

The D.A. says he sends this warning to remind everyone awareness can save lives.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
