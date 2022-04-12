ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Blinc Group Receives Patent For Vaping Technology

By Nicolás Jose Rodriguez
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Blinc Group, Inc., a regulatory-focused designer and provider of premium customized vaporizer technologies has been issued patent 11116251 by the U.S. Patent and Trademarks Office for its vape technology called The RingSystem. The technology was designed “to save brands thousands in lost inventory” and give consumers “peace of...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Robotics and Digital Apparel Company Unspun Now a B Corp

Click here to read the full article. Coming off the heels of a $7.5 million funding round, robotics and digital apparel company Unspun has achieved B Corp status, joining the likes of ethical denim brands including Outland Denim and Good American that have met the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance. The brand’s B Corp certification affirms its mission to use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. Administered by the nonprofit B Lab, B Corp certification measures corporate performance across governance, workers, customers, community and the environment. The certification aligns with the company’s founding...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Richardson Electronics receives patent for for an X-Ray tube insulator

Richardson Electronics (RELL -0.2%) announces the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,257,652 (the ’652 Patent). The ’652 Patent is a result of Richardson’s innovative healthcare solutions for replacing X-ray tube components. “We are thrilled to receive this patent from the U.S. Patent Office. Richardson Healthcare’s engineering team...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Hybrid Office Furniture Startup Branch Raises $10M in Series A

Office furniture startup Branch, which specializes in designs for remote and hybrid workers, raised $10 million in a Series A funding round to accelerate the development of new products for both home and corporate offices. “Many of us spend more time interacting with office furniture than any other product except...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Goods#Patent Office#The Blinc Group Inc
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
pymnts.com

Walmart Marketplace Launches New-Seller Savings

Walmart has unveiled New-Seller Savings, a limited-time Walmart Marketplace promotion that’s exclusive to new sellers, according to a Monday (April 4) company blog post. Walmart eCommerce has seen “tremendous growth in the past two years, and for sellers, big and small, looking to join a curated marketplace that focuses on trust, transparency and fairness there has never been a better time to start selling on Walmart.com,” the post says.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Benzinga

Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone In India, Marking Setback For China

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India, Reuters reports. Apple produced the iPhone at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHAF), operating as Foxconn in Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu. China's Smartphone Shipment Plunges By 32%...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Target Tests Secondhand Market With ThredUp Partnership

Target is reportedly getting into secondhand sales again with a new deal with resale company ThredUp, CNBC writes. The retailer has said it’s debuted a page on ThredUp’s site as of late March. That includes listings of women’s and kids’ apparel and accessories. Some of the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Templeton Global Income Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM). The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of $0.0362 per share. On Thursday, Templeton Global Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.0362 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

MATTIO Communications And Madison Fiore Launch MATTIO+FIORE Cannabis-Focused Marketing Agency

MATTIO Communications launched MATTIO+FIORE Media, a new cannabis-focused paid media and performance marketing agency. Led by MATTIO Communications CEO Rosie Mattio and Madison Fiore, the subsidiary will focus on growth strategy, media buying, email and SMS marketing, creative and campaign development, including photo, video, animation and design assets and managing listings on third-party platforms such as Weedmaps, Leafly, I Heart Jane and springbig.
BUSINESS
Billboard

Sonos Buys Dutch Speaker Startup Mayht for $100 Million

Sonos, known for its wireless multi-room speakers, announced Monday (April 11) that it acquired the company Mayht for $100 million. The Dutch startup specializes in crafting small speakers that can summon the jaw-rattling power of much larger ones. Mayht’s ability to produce compact audio equipment that’s still loud enough to...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX) Completes SOC Certification Audit

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company, has completed the System and Organization Controls (“SOC”) 2 Type 2 certification audit. The audit, which started in November 2021, focused on controls relevant to the security trust services category. According to the announcement, SOC 2 Compliance is a recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“AICPA”) that evaluates a service organization’s systems and determines if specified controls meet relevant trust services categories. Considered the gold standard for establishing trust with customers, the audit also measures the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. “GreenBox customers rely on our customized payment-solutions software as the lifeline for their businesses,” said Greenbox CEO Fredi Nisan in the press release. “This requires the trust and integrity of our security, controls and risk management processes as well as strict adherence to compliance. By completing the SOC 2 type 2 certification, not only do we align ourselves with the industry standards followed by world class organizations, but given our strong growth trajectory, it is indicative of our commitment to protecting both our internal and external constituents while building trust with rigorous control processes and prudent risk management.”
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy