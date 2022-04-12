The Blinc Group Receives Patent For Vaping Technology

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. GreenBox (NASDAQ: GBOX), an emerging and rapidly growing fintech company, has completed the System and Organization Controls (“SOC”) 2 Type 2 certification audit. The audit, which started in November 2021, focused on controls relevant to the security trust services category. According to the announcement, SOC 2 Compliance is a recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (“AICPA”) that evaluates a service organization’s systems and determines if specified controls meet relevant trust services categories. Considered the gold standard for establishing trust with customers, the audit also measures the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. “GreenBox customers rely on our customized payment-solutions software as the lifeline for their businesses,” said Greenbox CEO Fredi Nisan in the press release. “This requires the trust and integrity of our security, controls and risk management processes as well as strict adherence to compliance. By completing the SOC 2 type 2 certification, not only do we align ourselves with the industry standards followed by world class organizations, but given our strong growth trajectory, it is indicative of our commitment to protecting both our internal and external constituents while building trust with rigorous control processes and prudent risk management.”

