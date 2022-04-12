ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Two 17-year-olds facing attempted murder charges

By C.C. McCandless
 1 day ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two 17-year-olds are facing attempted capital murder charges as adults after they arranged a meeting with a victim and one of the teens allegedly fired multiple shots at him.

On March 29 at approximately 1:44 a.m., Springdale Police officers were dispatched to the area of Silent Grove and Pump Station for the sound of “seven to nine gunshots.” According to a probable cause affidavit, the responding officers did not find any disturbance on the scene or anyone needing assistance.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., the victim, a male subject, called the Springdale Police Department and stated that he had been in that area at approximately 2 a.m. to meet a friend, identified as Valdez, to discuss a date the two had on March 27. He said that instead of talking to her, she and Magana met the victim in the park and Magana “began shooting at the victim.”

David Magana

Officers met with the victim in Tontitown and observed multiple bullet holes in his vehicle. The victim stated that he had met Valdez via Snapchat and had been talking with her “for a few days” when he asked to meet her for ice cream on March 27.

She agreed and the victim picked her up and took her to Braum’s in Springdale, then parked at Lowe’s to talk. Valdez revealed that she was pregnant and “taking a break” from Magana, her “boyfriend and father of her unborn child.” The victim told investigators he was uncomfortable after Valdez described Magana as “a drug dealer,” and that she needed to tell him about the date with the victim.

The victim said he didn’t want any problems and dropped her at her residence. He told officers that he received a threatening Instagram message from Magana the next day. A screenshot showed that Magana allegedly told the victim not to text Valdez “if you ain’t ready to die.” Magana also mentioned the meeting at Braum’s.

The victim then said that Valdez started messaging him on March 29 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Valdez told the victim she wanted to meet, but he felt that Magana may have actually been the one messaging him. The victim asked Valdez to send a video of her alone. which she did, showing herself driving a Dodge Charger. They agreed to meet and went to a park.

Halee Valdez

The victim reported that he pulled into the park and saw a gray Dodge Charger being driven by Valdez. As he pulled into the adjacent parking spot, he “noticed movement” indicating that someone else was in the Charger, so he started to drive away. The victim says Magana then “opened the passenger door and proceeded to shoot at the victim with a handgun.”

The victim was driving away when bullets struck his window and door. He told investigators he was afraid of being followed home, so he drove to his place of employment. He added that he feared retaliation, so he did not contact the police and decided to wait to speak with someone about the incident.

Officers went to the location of the alleged shooting and collected a total of ten spent shell casings from the parking lot, near the intersection of Silent Grove and Pump station. They later observed ten bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle, with “at least four bullet holes directly into the driver’s side door.”

Valdez and her mother went to the Springdale Police Department for an interview. She was read her Miranda Rights and told investigators that she had “wanted to prove that she did not cheat” on Magana and confirmed that they went to his residence, where he picked up his gun.

On March 30, Magana’s mother called the department and reported that her son had returned on foot to their residence. Officers arrived and took him into custody without incident.

In an interview at the station, Magana invoked his 5th Amendment rights and told investigators that he did not want to answer any questions.

Valdez is facing one charge of attempted capital murder, a class A felony. The affidavit notes that she has a pending previous charge of domestic battering in the third degree. The filing states that she would be a flight risk due to “the nature of the crime and the possible severity of the penalty,” in the new case and requested a bond of $500,000.

Magana faces charges of attempted capital murder, terroristic act and minor in possession of a handgun.

