ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Scorpions Have Altered Lyrics to ‘Wind of Change’ During Concerts

By ebanas
wmmr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleScorpions’ most iconic song is undoubtedly “Wind of Change,” but the song historically tied to the end of the Cold War and the Soviet Union has received a bit of an update when performed live today. Singer and “Wind of Change” songwriter Klaus Meine told Loudwire...

wmmr.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

“Metallica are not for wimps”: Bob Rock reveals the secrets of the Black Album and Load

An exclusive interview with Bob Rock – the producer who helped steer Metallica to superstardom. Ambitious, driven, uncompromising and supremely self-confident, in the first decade of their career, Metallica weren’t used to hearing the word ‘no’. So when Bob Rock turned down an offer to mix the band’s fifth album, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich were initially affronted, then intrigued. Passing on that opportunity would turn out to be one of the smartest decisions of the Canadian sound engineer/producer’s career, for it opened up a dialogue with Metallica that would ultimately result in Rock producing the quartet’s next four albums: Metallica (known globally as The Black Album), Load, Reload and St. Anger. It’s fair to say that the relationship between the Winnipeg-born studio technician and the San Francisco band wasn’t always entirely harmonious…
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Pink Floyd – “Hey Hey, Rise Up!”

Hey, a new Pink Floyd song! As explained in a Guardian story Thursday, guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason — the core remaining Floyd members since Roger Waters’ departure in 1985 — have come together to record their first new song since the sessions for 1994’s The Division Bell. Although outtakes from those sessions became the final Pink Floyd album The Endless River in 2014, the new “Hey Hey, Rise Up!” is the first new Floyd composition in 28 years.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Bonnie Tyler
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Klaus Meine
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Alannah Myles
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
Fox News

Phil Collins bids emotional farewell to fans at his final concert

Music legend Phil Collins held his last concert ever amid his ongoing health issues. Collins was joined by Genesis bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks for their last show ever at London's 02 Saturday evening. Collins, 71, performed the show sitting down and quipped to the crowd he will now need to find a real job, the Daily Mail reported.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast: the album that changed metal forever

It was no coincidence that the B-side of Iron Maiden’s debut single (Running Free, released February 1980) was entitled Burning Ambition. In contrast to the majority of the bands that fuelled the nascent New Wave Of British Heavy Metal 40 years ago, Steve Harris’s crew had the vision, focus, commitment and discipline of a band with nothing less than world domination on their minds.
ROCK MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Lars Ulrich, Stevie Nicks, Axl Rose and More Pay Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Lars Ulrich, Axl Rose, Stevie Nicks, Ringo Starr, Queen’s Roger Taylor and more paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins as the music world turned to social media to remember the Foo Fighters drummer following his shocking and sudden death Friday at the age of 50. “Thank you Taylor.. Thank you...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Damn Yankees#Loudwire Nights#Russian
operawire.com

Felix Jarrar & City Lyric Opera Team Up for Benefit Concert for Ukraine

City Lyric Opera and Felix Jarrar are set to present “Where Sunflowers Grow,” a benefit concert for the humanitarian crisis in Ukriane. The showcase, which will take place at Christ & St. Stephen’s Church in New York City on March 25, 2022, will feature performances by mezzo-soprano Rebecca Sacks, soprano Natalie Poltio, tenor Joshua Collier, and bass-baritone Timothy Madden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
loudersound.com

We think we've worked out why Jimmy Page refused to play on Ozzy Osbourne's new album

Ozzy Osbourne's follow up album to 2020's Ordinary Man will be a star-studded affair. With guests including names such as Ozzy' Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagen, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, it's hard to imagine anyone would want to pass up such a special opportunity to play alongside rock and metal's finest.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy